Sheikh Hamdan Visits Flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar Injured In Terror Act

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who was injured after an altercation broke out in the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073 on September 30.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 was travelling from Dubai International Airport to Tel Aviv when it was diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. Sheikh Hamdan praised the pilot for his courage, sense of responsibility and efforts to protect passengers during the incident.

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Sheikh Hamdan said Captain Machchhar had demonstrated the“highest levels of courage, responsibility, and care for people's lives”. He also expressed appreciation for the pilot on behalf of the UAE's leadership, describing him as a source of pride for the country.

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"Proud that he is part of our team.. and part of our nation's story.. and part of our human experience in the United Arab Emirates.. homeland of love.. homeland of peace.. homeland of life," Sheikh Hamdan added.

The UAE's investigation has since confirmed that the flight's co-pilot attempted to carry out a“terrorist act”.

Attorney General Counselor Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, in a statement carried by Wam, said the co-pilot launched the attack while the aircraft was in flight, assaulting Machchhar inside the cockpit with a crash axe and attempting to take control of the aircraft.

A crash axe is a safety tool kept in the cockpit for use during emergencies, including breaking through doors or panels.

Investigations are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the incident, including the motive and any related connections. Authorities are also completing technical examinations and analysing physical and digital evidence.

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