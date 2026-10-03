Automated SEO Software To Rank On Google And Chatgpt Sorank

MENAFN - GetNews)"Screenshot of Sorank's content planning dashboard, showing keyword topic silos and the automated article pipeline used to fill content gaps and rewrite underperforming pages."Most businesses either hire an SEO agency or let their website's search rankings drift. Sorank launches automated SEO software that continuously handles keyword targeting, internal linking, and topic selection, replacing manual SEO work with a system that runs in the background. Priced from $99 a month and already used by more than 5,000 businesses in 50+ countries, the platform tracks rankings and fixes technical issues without requiring an in-house specialist or an agency retainer.

Budapest, Hungary - October 03, 2026 - Most small and mid-sized businesses fall into one of two groups: those paying an agency several thousand dollars a month to manage search engine optimization, and those with a website that hasn't been touched since it was built. Sorank is targeting the gap between the two with automated SEO software built to run in the background.

Planning Content Around Topics, Not Single Keywords

Sorank's SEO software topic silos, clusters of related search terms grouped by subject rather than handled one at a time. From there, it plans and writes complete, SEO-structured articles for the gaps identified in each silo, rather than leaving topic selection and writing to the business.

Fixing Content That Stopped Working

The software also reviews a site's existing content against Google Search Console data, identifying pages that get a lot of impressions but few clicks, a common sign that a page shows up for a relevant search but isn't convincing anyone to click, and rewrites or replaces them automatically.

Built to Connect and Run Quietly

Sorank connects directly to a business's site, WordPress, Shopify, Webflow, Wix, and Framer are supported, and runs in the background with a monthly report, rather than requiring the business to log in and manage a queue of tasks.

On-Page and Technical Fixes, Handled Separately

For on-page and technical issues, tags, heading structure, indexability, and structured data, Sorank offers a free Chrome extension that scans any page directly in the browser and shows what to fix, usable even on a site that isn't connected to Sorank at all.

"Most businesses don't have someone whose job is to keep planning content around what people are actually searching for, and go back and fix the articles that stopped working," said Thibault Besson-Magdelain, founder and CEO of Sorank. "Our software does that continuously, so a business doesn't have to choose between paying an agency or letting its content go stale."

Pricing and Availability

Sorank is offered as a monthly subscription starting at $99, with each subscription covering one website. It is already used by more than 5,000 businesses across more than 50 countries.

About Sorank

Sorank is a Hungary-based software platform combining traditional search engine optimization with visibility tools for AI-driven search. The company was founded to help businesses adapt their digital presence as search behavior shifts from traditional search engines toward conversational AI tools. Sorank serves businesses across a wide range of industries in more than 50 countries. For more information, visit.