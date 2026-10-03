Ethiopia's Tigray Rebels Abandon Regional Capital As Govt Advances: Journalist

MENAFN - Jordan Times) ADDIS ABABA - Tigray rebels were abandoning their regional capital in northern Ethiopia on Saturday, a local journalist and residents told AFP, as pro-government forces advanced on the city.

Fighting erupted last week in northern Ethiopia as the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) launched attacks into neighbouring states, raising fears of a return to the devastating 2020-2022 civil war.

But federal forces and pro-government militias have pushed them back and are heading north towards the capital, Mekelle.

"TPLF militants and leaders are leaving Mekelle," the journalist said.

Federal forces had not yet been seen inside the city.

Government offices and police stations had been left without security personnel.

"I am concerned that government and public property could be exposed to looting because there are no security forces in the city," a local resident told AFP.

"I am worried that lawlessness could spread in the city, and I am also afraid for my life. I want us to quickly return to law and order," added another resident.