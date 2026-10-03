Forpost Brigade Regains Control Of Over 10 Sq Km In Its Area Of Responsibility

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The State Border Guard Service reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"In June, the Forpost border guard brigade took over its own area of responsibility on the Southern Slobozhanshchyna axis. During combat operations in the brigade's area of responsibility, Ukrainian defenders regained control of more than ten square kilometers of territory. A total of 118 enemy servicemen were killed and another seven were taken prisoner," the statement said.

Marines clear five square kilometers of Russian forces in Pokrovsk sector

Photo: Video screenshot