'Have Roadmap In Place To Deal With Drugs Issue': New Punjab Cong Chief Pargat Singh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Newly appointed Punjab Congress President Pargat Singh said on Saturday that the party has a roadmap in place to deal with the drug menace in the state, while accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of doing politics over the issue.

He replaced Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, the Member of Parliament from Ludhiana, who was the Punjab Congress Chief for more than four years.

Speaking to IANS regarding the upcoming Assembly polls in Punjab, he said: "There's no struggle (in preparations)...our team is so good. We move forward as a team. We have plenty of time. These other teams (BJP, AAP, SAD) are not going to last even 15-20 minutes."

On a meeting with Punjab Congress In-charge Sachin Pilot, Pargat Singh said: "I will take guidance from him since he is more experienced. We will sit down and discuss what is good for Punjab and what all we are going to do."

Singh accused the BJP of doing politics over the drug menace in Punjab.

"BJP doesn't have the power (to control the drug problem). They are only doing politics over it. Drugs is a major concern in Punjab but we have a roadmap in place to deal with it," he said.

Moreover, he referred to the drugs issue as a "social and administrative" problem, saying: "We will work for the betterment of the state and people will witness what Punjab really is."

Meanwhile, Pargat Singh met Punjab Congress In-charge Sachin Pilot and party MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla after taking charge as the party's state President.

In a post on the social media platform X, Singh said: "After taking charge as President of Punjab Congress, met Punjab Congress In-charge Sachin Pilot Ji. Gurjeet Singh Aujla Ji was also present on the occasion."

"Discussed strengthening the organisation and taking up the issues of Punjab and its people," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Pargat Singh, the former Indian hockey captain and Olympian thanked the Congress leadership for appointing him party's Punjab chief ahead of the Assembly elections.

He said he would work with complete dedication and commitment to strengthen the Congress in Punjab and serve the people of the state.

His new responsibility comes at a time when the party is working to address organisational challenges and differences among its state leaders.