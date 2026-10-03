IND Vs PAK, Asian Games 2026 Final: Saim Ayub Sledged By Indian Crowd After Costly Catch Drops (WATCH)

Pakistan batter Saim Ayub has become the focal point of intense social media discourse and stadium banter following a nightmarish outing in the field during the Asian Games 2026 final against India at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Saturday, October 3.

The Men in Blue, led by Shreyas Iyer, successfully defended their Asian Games gold medal with a 19-run victory over their arch-rivals. After posting a solid total of 211/6 in 20 overs, thanks to brilliant fifties by opener Abhishek Sharma (61) and Tilak Varma (51), Indian bowlers restricted Pakistan to 192/6 in 20 overs.

Congratulations #TeamIndia for successfully defending the Asian Games Gold Medal Scorecard ▶️ #AsianGames twitter/sg7z4dhUzH

- BCCI (@BCCI) October 3, 2026

Despite Hasan Nawaz's 96-run knock and his 87-run stand for the fourth wicket with Saim Ayub, who scored 29 off 22 balls, Pakistan ultimately fell short of the target, with fielding lapses proving to be the critical difference on the grandest stage.

Axar Patel (2/29), Washington Sundar (2/29), and Shivam Dube (2/33) shared six wickets between them to ensure that the Men in Blue crossed the finish line and defended their continental crown in style.

Indian Crowd Mocking Saim Ayub Goes Viral

As Pakistan lost to India in the Asian Games 2026 Final, eventually settling for a silver medal, Saim Ayub has been at the centre of intense trolling from the stands, with supporters delivering sharp, viral sledges that quickly took over social media timelines.

Ayub dropped two catches involving opener Abhishek Sharma and India captain Shreyas Iyer in quick succession, leaving Pakistan exposed on the field as the partnership flourished. The missed opportunities proved exceptionally costly on a flat surface where every run mattered.

As Saim Ayub was fielding near the boundary, a section of Indian fans were heard mocking the Pakistan batter for his fielding struggles, chanting cheeky lines like 'Koi garden me nahi ghumega' and shouting requests for 'Ek aur catch drop kar na' as viral videos of the stands quickly took over social media.

Indian fans had Saim Ayub hearing EVERYTHING from the boundary“Garden mein nahi ghoomega... IYKYK”“Oyeeee... Biryani!”“Ek aur catch drop kar na!” The sledging was LOUD. #INDvsPAK #SaimAyub #Cricket twitter/Qg2plwwDBm

- Hariom kamad (@HariomK61498) October 3, 2026

Saim Ayub's two costly missed opportunities in the outfield offered Team India crucial reprieves, allowing Abhishek Sharma to capitalise fully on the lifeline and anchor the innings alongside Tilak Varma, transforming a potentially shaky middle-over phase into a match-defining partnership that sealed Pakistan's fate in the gold medal showdown.

Indian men's cricket team's gold medal was the 19th Gold for the country in the ongoing Asian Games and the 81st medal overall, bringing India's phenomenal multi-sport campaign at Aichi-Nagoya closer to a historic grand finale.

How did India and Pakistan's Cricket Teams Perform at Asian Games 2026?

Team India and Pakistan have earned a direct qualification to the quarterfinals of the Asian Games 2026, as they held the highest seedings based on their elite ICC T20I rankings, bypassing the preliminary group stages to enter the tournament directly in the knockout rounds.

However, their respective quarterfinal clashes against Afghanistan and Hong Kong were washed out due to rain in Nisshin, advancing to the semifinals without throwing a single ball. In the semifinals, India defeated Sri Lanka while Pakistan won against Bangladesh to set up a much-anticipated final at Korogi Sports Park.

As Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh to clinch the bronze medal, bouncing back brilliantly from their semifinal setback with a 63-run victory, Team India once again etched its name in continental glory, successfully defending their crown and adding another golden chapter to their rich cricketing legacy.

The Men in Blue will now play the five-match T20I series against West Indies, starting on October 6, while Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the T20I series starting on October 9, followed by an ODI tri-series involving Sri Lanka and Pakistan.