Donald Trump's Camera Off During G7 Call, Internet Asks 'Is He Napping?' Viral Post

US President Donald Trump became an unexpected talking point during a virtual G7 leaders' meeting after his camera appeared to be switched off while other leaders were visible on screen. A screenshot of the call quickly spread online, with social media users joking about whether Trump was taking a nap.

The virtual meeting was held on October 2 and hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, who currently holds the G7 presidency. International Energy Agency (IEA) chief Fatih Birol shared a screenshot showing several leaders on camera, while Trump's video tile appeared dark with his name displayed.

Trump's Camera-Off Moment Goes Viral

The screenshot showed leaders including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and Japanese Vice Minister Kazuya Endo on camera. Trump's dark tile stood out immediately.

New York Post White House correspondent Emily Goodin also highlighted the moment on X, writing,“President Trump has his camera off for G7 leader zoom.”

Check the viral image here:

Trump refuses to turn his camera on at the G7 summit.!! twitter/lDV4Wh5AEd

- Russia X (@Rusia_HD) October 3, 2026

The image soon triggered a flood of humorous reactions. One social media user wrote,“Bro Really Hit Sleep Mode Again,” referring to earlier occasions when online users claimed Trump appeared to briefly doze during public events. Others joked about his hair and suggested that a“bad hair day” could explain why he stayed off camera.

Was Trump Actually Sleeping?

Despite the jokes, there is no evidence that Trump was sleeping during the G7 meeting. It is also unclear whether his camera remained switched off throughout the call or whether it was off only at the moment Birol captured the screenshot.

The social-media posts therefore remain speculation rather than evidence of what Trump was doing away from the camera.

What Was The G7 Meeting About?

Away from the viral screenshot, the meeting focused on global energy markets and mounting pressure on diesel supplies. The G7 agreed on measures involving the release of 100 million barrels of oil and fuel reserves over four months, including a substantial front-loaded diesel release.

The leaders said they had agreed on“decisive, coordinated measures to stabilize immediate energy supplies, shield households and businesses from price shocks, and strengthen the long-term resilience of global energy systems.”

Trump later said on Truth Social that Europe had agreed to release a“massive amount” of its diesel stockpile.

While the G7 discussions centred on energy security, it was Trump's missing video feed that captured online attention, turning a brief screenshot into the meeting's viral moment.