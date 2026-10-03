Former Kerala DGP R Sreelekha Quits As BJP Councillor In Thiruvananthapuram

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 3 (IANS) Former Kerala DGP R. Sreelekha, the first woman to hold the rank of Director General of Police, has resigned as a BJP councilor of the Sasthamangalam ward in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, in a move that has caused a major surprise within the party.

Sreelekha, who was elected from Sasthamangalam in December 2025 with a comfortable majority, announced her decision in a message sent to residents of the ward she represents.

She said the resignation is a personal matter and she submitted her resignation to Corporation Mayor V.V. Rajesh on September 30, citing personal reasons. She also said a copy of the resignation letter would be submitted to the Thiruvananthapuram district collector.

Corporation Deputy Mayor Asha G. Nath said she had no information about Sreelekha's resignation and came to know about it through the media.

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation secretary said he is yet to get the resignation letter of Sreelekha. According to rules, it's the secretary to whom the resignation letter is to be submitted. On the other hand, Mayor Rajesh said he has the resignation letter of Sreelekha with him.

With the resignation given to the Mayor and not to the secretary, it remains to be seen if Sreelekha will be cajoled to withdraw it as the State BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar is out of the state capital city.

Sreelekha's exit comes less than a year after she made her electoral debut and at a time when the BJP is running the Corporation for the first time. She had entered the Corporation election as a high-profile BJP candidate after retiring from the police service.

Her candidature was seen as significant as she was reportedly assured that she would be made mayor if the BJP succeeded in capturing power in the Corporation.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in the 101-member council. With the support of Independent councilor P. Radhakrishnan, the party succeeded in forming the administration.

However, when the mayor was chosen, Sreelekha did not get the post. BJP leader V.V. Rajesh, a full-time frontline politician, was appointed mayor.

The issue had led to disappointment among Sreelekha's supporters and became a subject of discussion within BJP circles.

Differences between Sreelekha and sections of the party leadership had reportedly surfaced from the time she entered the Corporation. Her resignation now brings those differences back into focus, though she has cited only personal reasons for her decision.

Sreelekha was also fielded by the BJP in the Vattiyoorkavu Assembly constituency a few months after her Corporation victory. She finished third in that contest.

The party currently has the support of 50 councilors, and her exit would reduce its strength to 49. With the Corporation having 101 members, the support of Independents remains important for the administration.

The possibility of a by-election in Sasthamangalam is also expected to add to the political significance of her decision.

Meanwhile, the state BJP leadership is doing its best to persuade her to withdraw the resignation.