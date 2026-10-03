'Everyone Became Emotional When PM Modi Spoke To Him': Capt Smit's In-Laws Grateful To Nation

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Captain Smit Machchhar's in-laws on Saturday said that the family became emotional while watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak to the injured flydubai pilot on Friday, and expressed gratitude for the nationwide support and appreciation for the young, real life hero.

This comes days after the Indian pilot saved over 170 lives on board flydubai flight FZ1073, despite being attacked by his co-pilot, which led to the aircraft eventually being diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia. He was injured after helping avert a major in-flight crisis.

Speaking to IANS, Machchhar's sister-in-law Neerava Jogi, said: "We are receiving a lot of appreciation and are quite overwhelmed by it...We sincerely thank everyone for all the love and prayers he is receiving. We feel very humbled."

When asked whether the family has spoken to the pilot, she said: "Yes, we spoke to him. He is fine. The first 24 to 36 hours were very stressful as no family member could meet him. But once they met him, everyone felt relieved. He has several deep wounds, but he will recover gradually."

On Prime Minister Modi's call, Neerava Jogi said: "Everyone became very emotional when PM Modi spoke to him."

The pilot's father-in-law Jaysukh Jogi also said that the family was initially anxious when they got to know about the incident, but are now relieved to know that Smit is stable.

"They tried to harm him; he was struck on his head and hand, resulting in a fracture in his hand. He has cuts and stitches in several places on his body, but his condition is stable now. The Almighty saved him," he said.

"The entire family was delighted to speak with Modi ji. Smit himself became very emotional; he said that Modi-ji is his role model. We all watched that video and were overjoyed," he said while expressing gratitude for nationwide support to the pilot.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Government of India, Modi ji, and the entire media fraternity," Machchhar's father-in-law added.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar met Machchhar's in-laws in Mumbai on Saturday.

On the MLA's visit, Jaysukh Jogi said: "He is always there for everyone, ready to stand by them. We are very happy that he is standing with us at this moment as well."

Machchhar's brother-in-law Ankit Jogi told IANS, "It is a matter of great pride for us that the MLA has visited our home today. We are very happy. Because of the work done by our brother-in-law, we have been receiving everyone's good wishes regularly. We are very happy that such prominent people have visited our home. We spoke to him, and he said that he is there to support us. He assured us that he would be available to help us whenever we need anything. This is a matter of great pride for us."