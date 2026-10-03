No Coordination, Strategy Or Harmony Between RJD, Cong, Claim BJP, JD(U) Amid Bihar MLC Polls Row

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 3 (IANS) The BJP and JD(U) on Saturday criticised the Congress for fielding candidates against its Mahagathbandhan ally RJD in the upcoming Bihar Legislative Council elections, saying there was no coordination, strategy or sense of harmony among the alliance partners.

Speaking to IANS, Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav said the elections were being held for the Legislative Council from the graduate and teacher constituencies and claimed that the INDIA Bloc had failed to maintain unity.

“I believe that this so-called INDIA Bloc has proved to be a failure. Now, there is no coordination among the RJD, Congress and other parties. The Congress has also fielded five candidates. Where is the coordination? They cannot stay together and never will,” Yadav said.

BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok said there was no real alliance among the Opposition parties and accused them of prioritising their own interests.

“There is no alliance or anything among them. They are arrogant. They keep cheating each other, and there is no limit to their greed. They want power by any means. If they get the opportunity, they will swallow each other like pythons. There is no alliance among them,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan also questioned the coordination among the alliance partners.

“There is no point. There is no coordination between them, no strategy and no sense of harmony,” Paswan said.

JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad also questioned the purpose of the alliance, saying the parties' actions were different from their public claims of unity.

“It is certain to question the purpose of such an alliance. If Congress has fielded five candidates, of whom four will contest against the RJD, then it is clear that after every electoral defeat, photographs are taken and a resolve is made to fight together. But whether it is West Bengal, any other state in the country, or the latest Legislative Council election, the reality is different,” Prasad said.

JD(U) National General Secretary Shyam Rajak said the Mahagathbandhan was not a genuine alliance.

“I have repeatedly said that this Mahagathbandhan is not an alliance. It is an alliance of dynastic politics, corruption and individualism, and such an alliance has never really existed. In every election that has been held, they have contested against their own allies. They even contested against Mamata Banerjee, and here too, they have fought against their own alliance partners,” Rajak said.

Meanwhile, after the Congress announced five candidates for the upcoming Bihar Legislative Council elections to eight seats, differences emerged between the party and its Mahagathbandhan ally RJD.

The RJD had earlier announced candidates for six seats, while the Congress is set to contest four seats. Leaders of both parties had said they would engage in a 'friendly fight' in the four seats.