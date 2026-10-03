Delhi Police Registers 3 Firs Over Anti-CEC Gyanesh Kumar Protests

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) The Delhi Police registered at least three FIRs in connection with protests held in the national Capital demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, officials said.

Two of the FIRs were registered at the Parliament Street Police Station, while another case was registered at the Connaught Place Police Station, according to officials.

They added that the cases have been registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant.

No individual or organisation has been specifically named as an accused in any of the FIRs, officials said. However, they added that the details of the organisers as well as organisations that had proposed or participated in the demonstrations have been included in the contents of the cases.

The FIRs were registered following a day of protests across central Delhi, where Opposition activists, students and members of youth organisations attempted to march towards Jantar Mantar to raise their demands.

Police detained over 1,000 protesters as they tried to cross barricades and make their way towards the designated protest site, according to officials. Those detained from the streets were taken away in buses arranged by the Delhi Police and transported to different police stations across the city.

Among those detained were former Delhi Chief Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi, AISA president Neha Bora and Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav. The detainees also included several AAP leaders, civil society activists, members of Left-backed student organisations and workers associated with the Congress' youth wing.

The protests were organised amid demands for accountability over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise and calls for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

The Delhi Police had earlier said that permission had not been granted for the proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar and had put extensive security arrangements in place across central Delhi.