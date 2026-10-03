$129.6M Agreement Signed To Operate, Sell Hybrid-Source Electricity In Oman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 3 (Petra) – Jordan-based Wahdeh Energy Company has signed an agreement with an investment firm operating in Oman's technology sector to operate and sell electricity generated from hybrid sources.

As for its scope, this deal covers the first phase of a "strategic" project with a capacity of 25 MWh.

The total value of the agreement's first phase is estimated at approximately $129.6 million.

This move reflects the Jordan-headquartered company's expansion into regional markets and strengthens its presence in the sustainable energy and renewable energy solutions sector.

According to a statement released by the Wahdeh company on Saturday, the agreement aligns with its commitment to providing:innovative, sustainable" energy solutions and supporting the transition to clean energy.

The step also contributes to fostering economic and investment cooperation between Jordan and Oman, marking the beginning of a "strategic" partnership between the two sides.

//Petra// AG