Among The Giants: Aventra Group Unveils Pioneering ISO 42001 AI Framework To Smash Enterprise Procurement Bottlenecks

LONDON - OCTOBER 3, 2026 - Aventra Group today achieved the world's first international AI standard, securing the prestigious ISO/IEC 42001 certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS). This milestone positions Aventra Group within an elite global tier of fewer than 400 organizations worldwide holding this certification, establishing an unprecedented regulatory bridge that satisfies both UK AI Assurance guidelines and the newly applicable enforcement phases of the EU AI Act.

By embedding the framework natively across its entire operational footprint, Aventra Group has unified its existing ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II frameworks into a unified governance baseline, directly addressing the deep anxieties surrounding data liability and shifting regulatory mandates that frequently gridlock modern enterprise growth.

Historically, corporate procurement, legal, and risk teams have routinely stalled technological rollouts for months to perform exhaustive, custom risk evaluations on unvetted software. Aventra Group's certified framework allows enterprise clients to entirely bypass these multi-month vendor review cycles on day one. By providing a pre-vetted compliance foundation, the framework clears the path across the European corridor through complex UK AI Assurance protocols, the newly applicable EU AI Act, and rigorous GDPR mandates. This structural transparency strips away the traditional corporate holdups that typically limit organizations from expanding into tightly governed international markets.

"The primary barrier to enterprise AI scaling across international markets isn't a lack of technological innovation; it is a profound trust deficit," said Juan Jose Gil, Managing Director, Europe, at Aventra Group. "Corporate leaders want efficiency but cannot compromise on institutional risk or data safety. By anchoring our foundational operations to the world's most rigorous AI management framework, we have institutionalized trust, giving enterprises a pre-vetted runway for rapid cross-border scale globally."

This certified AI governance framework serves as the foundation for Aventra Group's transition into a borderless digital ecosystem, enabling AI-ready solutions for enterprise clients worldwide through the AG ONE Marketplace:



AG ONE Intelligent Workforce Management (IWM) Suite: AI-native enterprise platform that unifies end-to-end workforce processes and talent management into a single intelligent ecosystem. The suite comprehensively automates operations while ensuring rigorous governance, data privacy, and fully compliant AI adoption.

AG ONE Safe: An advanced enterprise GRC solution engineered as an "Agentic OS for Cyber Resilience" to deliver autonomous risk protection and continuous security compliance.



For more information, visit AG ONE Marketplace:

About Aventra Group

Aventra Group is a premier global technology provider specializing in enterprise transformation. Through its AG ONE Marketplace, the company delivers trusted, compliant, and highly scalable AI-native SaaS architectures engineered to advance institutional capabilities, secure data infrastructure, and protect organizational integrity worldwide.