MENAFN - GetNews)Mind Body Genes, the genetic wellness practice founded by Becca Roses, runs its business in a shape that is unusual for the category. Rather than growing a single practice and hiring staff into it, the company trains independent practitioners through its Gene Queen Certification and lists the ones who complete it in a public coach directory that clients search themselves.

Roses argues the structure is not a growth tactic but a quality one, and that wellness coaching is a field where the fit between a specific coach and a specific client does more work than the brand above either of them.

"The thing that makes coaching work is not the report and it is not the logo on the report," said Becca Roses. "It is whether the person across from you understands the life you are actually living. I cannot be that person for everybody, and a practice that pretends otherwise is selling volume."

The model, and the argument behind it The certification and the directory operate as two halves of one system. Gene Queen Certification trains practitioners to read an epigenetic assessment and build coaching around it, and the coach directory gives the public a way to find a certified coach and approach that coach directly.

Roses describes the alternative as the more common one in the category, where a single brand fronts an assessment product and clients are assigned whoever is available. Her position is that assignment is the wrong mechanism, because the variable that matters most is not capacity.

"Somebody coaching a shift-working nurse needs to understand shift work," she said. "Somebody coaching a new mother needs to understand what four broken nights in a row does to a plan. Those are not things you can brief into a call center. They are things a coach either knows or does not, and a directory lets people choose on that basis rather than on whoever picked up."

What the practice suggests people look for Roses is specific about what someone should ask before hiring any wellness coach, and none of it is proprietary to her own network. She recommends asking a prospective coach to state their scope of practice out loud, meaning what they will not do. She recommends asking what a typical three months looks like, and asking how coach and client will decide together whether the work is succeeding.

She also recommends verifying a coach's certification with the body that issued it rather than accepting a badge on a page.

Where the boundary sits Mind Body Genes states plainly that its work is wellness work rather than clinical work. The practice's stated scope is expression patterns relating to nutrition and micronutrients, stress response, hormones, energy, inflammation, detox, sleep and circadian rhythm, and fitness recovery. Its published material says the Blueprint is not a replacement for a physician, lab work, therapy, emergency care, or a treatment plan. Roses treats that boundary as part of the training rather than as a disclaimer appended to it. Coaches who complete the certification are taught where the line sits and taught to route past it, and the company's position is that a coach who cannot say what they do not do has not been trained properly.

About the Practice

Mind Body Genes offers the MBG Genetic Blueprint, a six-panel epigenetic analysis paired with a two-hour coaching call, priced at 899 US dollars, with optional add-on panels at 225 US dollars each. The practice also runs Gene Queen Certification, a self-paced twelve-week program for practitioners, and maintains a public directory of certified coaches.

Becca Roses is the Founder and CEO of Mind Body Genes, an Advanced Certified Epigenetics and Human Performance Coach, and a lead educator in personalized genetics, epigenetics, and precision wellness. She is the creator of the Gene Queen Certification and has trained practitioners across the health and wellness space to confidently interpret genetic insights and translate complex genomic data into practical, personalized strategies for health, wellness, and human performance. Through Mind Body Genes, Becca is helping make personalized genetics more accessible, actionable, and applicable to everyday health.

About Mind Body Genes

Mind Body Genes is a genetic wellness practice founded by Becca Roses. It offers the MBG Genetic Blueprint assessment, one-to-one epigenetics coaching, and the Gene Queen Certification program for practitioners. Its stated approach is to cut through wellness noise with personalized, plain-language interpretation of what genetic and epigenetic information suggests about nutrition, stress, hormones, energy, recovery, and everyday wellness choices.

More information is available at .