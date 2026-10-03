Tina Frey Designs Heads Into The Holiday Season With Small-Batch Pieces And A Showroom By Appointment

MENAFN - GetNews)Tina Frey Designs, the San Francisco studio behind resin homeware designed by Tina Frey, goes into the holiday retail season with pieces made in small batches and a focused set of channels. The studio's pieces are available through online stockists in addition to physical stores nationwide, trade partners order through a wholesale login, and the studio's showroom in San Francisco opens by appointment rather than to walk-in traffic.

The making behind the pieces is hands-on. Each design begins as an original clay sculpture. Pieces are then cast in resin in small batches by color and hand sanded one at a time, which is why no two Tina Frey Designs pieces are absolutely identical.

"We would rather make fewer pieces well, than be on every shelf this December," said Tina Frey, founder and designer of Tina Frey Designs. "When someone books a visit, we can put a piece in their hands and talk through how it was made, and that conversation is hard to have anywhere else."

Where the pieces are sold The studio's stockists page names FWRD, Horne, Interior Monologue, Minzuu and shopbop as online stores, and the pieces are also sold in physical stores nationwide and through the studio's own site at tf. The same page includes a wholesaler login, which is the route trade buyers use.

The showroom, and what by appointment means The studio's visit page lists a San Francisco Showroom and Studio at 1485 Bancroft Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94124, with hours by appointment and a telephone number of 415-223-4710. There are no walk-in hours, and the page says details of the studio's next events are still to come.

The studio's About page describes the San Francisco space as its main showroom and creative studio, open by appointment only.

About Tina Frey Designs

Tina Frey Designs is the San Francisco studio behind a range of resin homeware designed by Tina Frey, including bowls, plates, trays, platters, buckets, vases and pieces for the bathroom and the office. Each design begins as an original clay sculpture, from which every piece is cast in resin and carefully hand-finished, and no two pieces are absolutely identical. The studio also works in bronze through a foundry residency in Cape Town managed through Southern Guild. More information is available at tf.