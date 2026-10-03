Before Settling An Old IRS Balance, Taxpayers Should Check The Collection Deadline On Each Tax Year

MENAFN - GetNews)Taxpayers weighing a settlement, a new payment plan or hardship status on an older IRS balance should first confirm how much time the IRS has left to collect each tax year, according to Total IRS Relief, a family owned tax resolution practice with offices in Peoria, Illinois and Las Vegas, Nevada. Each year of a balance carries its own collection deadline, and the date can change which option makes sense.

The Ten-Year Collection Period Federal law generally gives the Internal Revenue Service ten years from the date a tax is assessed to collect it. Under section 6502 of the Internal Revenue Code, a tax that has been timely assessed may be collected by levy or by a court proceeding begun within 10 years after the assessment. Because assessments are made year by year, a taxpayer who owes for several years usually has several different deadlines.

The period is not fixed in every case. The firm's statute of limitations review page notes that tolling events can extend it, and that filing certain agreements or waivers can extend it as well, which is why the firm recommends a review before a taxpayer signs anything. The same page states that payments alone do not restart the deadline.

Why the Firm Checks the IRS's Own Figure The IRS calculates each collection deadline automatically. Total IRS Relief states on its review page that IRS systems sometimes apply tolling events incorrectly, which can overstate the deadline against the taxpayer or understate it in the taxpayer's favor, and that the date should be verified independently before a settlement decision is made.

"Every tax year on an account has its own collection date, and that date belongs in the conversation before anyone signs an offer or a new payment plan," said William Sharpe, EA, Certified Tax Resolution Specialist and founder of Total IRS Relief. "We read it from the IRS's own transcripts and check it against the events that can extend it. A taxpayer deciding between an offer, a payment plan and hardship status is making a very different decision when the deadline is a year and a half away than when it is eight years away."

How the Date Shapes the Choice The review page sets out the reasoning. Where a collection deadline is close and the taxpayer qualifies for currently not collectible status, waiting out the statute may cost less than any payment arrangement. Where the deadline is many years off, the firm states that an offer in compromise is almost always the better route for a taxpayer who qualifies. The firm treats the deadline analysis as the step that tells it whether an offer, hardship status or an installment agreement fits the numbers.

Taxpayers in central Illinois and Southern Nevada with an older federal balance can request a review through the firm's contact page. The firm's existing guide to whether tax debt expires explains the ten-year rule in more detail.

About Total IRS Relief

Total IRS Relief is a family owned tax resolution firm serving taxpayers from offices in Peoria, Illinois and Las Vegas, Nevada. The practice is led by William Sharpe, an Enrolled Agent and Certified Tax Resolution Specialist. Enrolled agents are licensed by the Internal Revenue Service and hold unlimited rights to represent taxpayers before it under Circular 230. The firm handles IRS notices, unfiled returns, installment agreements, offers in compromise, currently not collectible status, penalty abatement, liens, levies and wage garnishments, statute of limitations review and IRS transcript review, and it represents clients directly with the IRS so that clients do not meet with the agency themselves. Total IRS Relief is not a law firm.