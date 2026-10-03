Genathletix Puts Six Named Specialists Between A DNA Report And The Woman Reading It

Atlanta, United States - October 03, 2026 - A woman opens her genetic report at the kitchen table after the children are in bed. It has a page on power, a page on recovery, a page on how she processes nutrients, and nothing that tells her what to change on Monday. GenAthletix, the luxury wellness DNA testing brand founded by Sarah Haslock, is spotlighting the part of its service built for that moment, a panel of six named specialists that customers can book to interpret their results and turn them into a plan.

"A report nobody helps you read leaves the hardest part of personalization to the customer," said Sarah Haslock, founder of GenAthletix. "Most of the women we hear from aren't short of information. They're short of someone qualified to sit with them and say which two things matter for her body this season, and which nine can wait."

Who sits on the panel GenAthletix lists six consultants on its Our Consultants page, each bookable directly from the company's site.

Brissa Martin, genetic counselor, who provides information about genetic testing, interprets results and helps clients understand their implications Chris Sexton, fitness professional, a NASM Certified Personal Trainer and owner of Horsepower Fitness Rachel Holden, nutritionist, Precision Nutrition Level 1 and a certified perimenopause and menopause nutrition specialist Kristen E. Spencer, MPT, PRC, physical therapist and owner of Prosper Performance & Physical Therapy, certified in Postural Restoration Dr. Tom Grebouski, peak performance coach, with a PhD in clinical psychology and a focus on cognitive behavioral strategies for athletes Dr. Robin Buckley, executive coach, with a PhD in clinical psychology, who works with clients across their personal, professional and athletic lives

Why interpretation, and why women in particular The company's view is that genetic results are insights, not diagnoses, and that their value depends on what happens after the report arrives. Its reports cover markers used in athletic and wellness profiling, including ACTN3 for muscle power, ACE for endurance and cardiovascular fitness, BDKRB2 for recovery and muscle soreness, and MTHFR for nutrient metabolism.

For many of the women who buy a kit, the question is less about sport than about a stage of life. A 45-year-old running a company, a parent returning to training after years away, or a woman noticing that recovery takes longer than it used to is performing under real load, and she needs the result translated into her own week. The panel is set up so that each part of a report has someone qualified to discuss it, from nutrition in the menopause transition to movement patterns and mental resilience.

"I didn't want to sell a result and walk away," Haslock said. "Our consultants don't replace a physician, and anyone with a medical question should see one. What they do is take what's in the report and help a woman decide what to try first, what to leave alone, and when to check whether it's working."

How a consultation works Each consultant sets out a first step on the page. The nutrition consultation is a private virtual call to review a client's nutritional results and provide personalized guidance on food and meal structure. The physical therapy pathway begins with a discovery call covering current pain, injuries and history, which also determines whether the client should see a doctor first. The two psychology-trained coaches each begin with a 30-minute discovery call on goals and obstacles. Consultations sit alongside the company's DNA kit range, which runs from The Origin Kit to The Sovereign Kit at the top of the range.

About GenAthletix

GenAthletix is a luxury wellness DNA testing platform founded by Sarah Haslock. Under the tagline "The Art of Longevity, Personalized," it offers genetic kits and peptide-response reports covering training, recovery, nutrition and long-term wellbeing, alongside bookable consultations with fitness, nutrition, physical therapy, genetic and performance specialists. GenAthletix provides genetic insights for wellness and performance, not medical diagnoses.