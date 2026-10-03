Argentina Citizenship By Investment: New Terms Announced, Including $350,000 Contribution Route

MENAFN - GetNews) Argentina citizenship by investment is taking shape as officials announce new financial terms for the anticipated program, providing greater clarity on the investment requirements for foreign applicants and their families.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina - October 03, 2026 - Argentina citizenship by investment is taking shape as officials announce new financial terms for the anticipated program, providing greater clarity on the investment requirements for foreign applicants and their families. The announcement establishes two routes for principal applicants: a $350,000 non-refundable contribution to Argentina's National Treasury or an $800,000 subscription to a public bond created specifically for the program.

Argentina Residence, an independent advisory resource covering Argentine residency, citizenship and investment migration, is reviewing the announcement and updating its research as additional implementation details become available.

The latest research on the Argentina Citizenship By Investment program is available at ArgentinaResidence.

Argentina sets investment thresholds

The announcement provides the first official dollar thresholds for Argentina's investment-based citizenship framework.

Under the announced structure, a principal applicant may qualify through one of two financial routes:



A $350,000 non-refundable contribution to the National Treasury An $800,000 subscription to a public bond created specifically for the program

This is an important development because Argentina's earlier legal framework established an investment-based route to naturalization without specifying the minimum investment amount or the exact form a qualifying investment would take.

Decree 366/2025 established a naturalization pathway for foreign nationals who demonstrate a qualifying relevant investment in Argentina, regardless of the duration of their residence. Decree 524/2025 subsequently established additional administrative procedures for evaluating those applications.

The October 2 announcement adds the financial thresholds that had previously been absent from the published framework.

Family contribution requirements announced

Argentina also announced additional contribution requirements for immediate family members included in an application.

A spouse requires an additional $100,000 contribution to the National Treasury.

Children between 18 and 25 require a $100,000 contribution and must satisfy the conditions established for that category, including being unmarried and without children of their own.

Children under 18 require an additional $25,000 contribution.

The government provides the example of a principal applicant applying with a spouse and two children under 18. Under the contribution route, the combined amount would be $500,000.

Family contributions are structured as payments to the National Treasury rather than additional subscriptions to the public-bond route.

Applications expected to open in Q4 2026

The announcement provides financial terms for the program, but prospective applicants should distinguish between an announced program and an open government filing channel.

Argentina's government states that the program is expected to become operational for receiving applications during the fourth quarter of 2026.

Until the filing process becomes operational, prospective investors should continue to treat the program as an announced pathway rather than an application that can currently be submitted.

Additional implementation details may also be published as the government moves toward accepting applications.

Argentina Residence will continue monitoring official government publications and updating its program research as those details become available.

How the Argentina Citizenship By Investment process is expected to work

Argentina has already established part of the administrative framework through Decree 524/2025.

The Agency for Citizenship by Investment Programs is responsible for evaluating whether an applicant's investment qualifies under the applicable framework and conducting the required review process.

The framework includes participation by Argentine authorities responsible for immigration, security, financial intelligence, criminal records and identity verification.

Following the Agency's evaluation, its report is submitted to the National Directorate of Migration.

Existing regulations provide the National Directorate of Migration with 30 business days to issue a reasoned decision after receiving the Agency's report. This period should not be interpreted as a 30-business-day total processing time for the entire Citizenship by Investment application.

The government has also stated that program funds must pass through the formal financial system and comply with applicable financial-transparency, anti-money-laundering and counter-terrorist-financing requirements.

What the announcement changes

Until now, several important elements of the Argentina Citizenship By Investment framework remained unresolved.

The underlying legislation created the possibility of naturalization based on a relevant investment, but the government had not publicly established a minimum investment threshold or confirmed the financial instruments that would qualify.

The October 2 announcement provides answers to several of those questions by establishing the $350,000 Treasury contribution, the $800,000 public-bond route and additional contribution amounts for qualifying family members.

The next significant development will be the opening of the government application process and publication of any additional procedural requirements.

Argentina Residence will update its research as further official information becomes available.

About Argentina Residence

Argentina Residence is an independent advisory resource focused on Argentine residency, citizenship, investment and related investment-migration developments.

The site publishes research, investor guides and program updates for individuals and families evaluating long-term residency and investment opportunities in Argentina. Content is legally reviewed by an independent immigration attorney enrolled with the Colegio Público de la Abogacía de la Capital Federal.

Argentina Residence is not a government agency or law firm and does not operate or accept applications for Argentina's Citizenship by Investment program.

Content is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, investment, financial or tax advice. Prospective applicants should consult qualified legal and tax professionals before making investment, immigration or relocation decisions.

Original Source

Original Publisher: Argentina Residence Original Publication Date: October 2, 2026 Website: ArgentinaResidence

Original Press Release: Argentina Announces New Citizenship by Investment Terms, Including $350,000 Contribution Route

Related Research: Argentina Citizenship By Investment