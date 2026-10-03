Legacy Paving Completes HOA Parking Lot And Pathway Resurfacing In Northeast Ohio, Expanding Community Association Paving Services

MENAFN - GetNews)"Legacy Paving - HOA Parking Lot Resurfacing Cleveland"Family-owned contractor Legacy Paving completed a homeowners' association parking lot and pathway resurfacing across Northeast Ohio, earning five-star reviews from trustees and residents - and is expanding its community association and property-manager paving services across four counties.

CLEVELAND, OH - October 3, 2026 - Legacy Paving, one of Northeast Ohio's most established family-owned paving contractors, today highlighted the completion of a homeowners' association (HOA) parking lot and pathway resurfacing project - part of a growing book of community association and property-manager work across Cuyahoga, Geauga, Portage, and Summit Counties. The project earned a verified five-star Google review confirming that trustees and residents alike were satisfied with the results.

For homeowners' associations and the property managers who serve them, pavement decisions carry weight beyond curb appeal - they affect resident safety, community budgets, and board accountability. Legacy Paving approached the association's lot and connecting pathway as a maintenance-first project, resurfacing the existing asphalt rather than defaulting to costly full replacement.

In a verified five-star Google review, the association reviewer wrote: "Legacy Paving resurfaced our Homeowner Association parking lot and a pathway. They did a fantastic job. Our Trustees and homeowners are very pleased with the results."

Resurfacing - applying a new asphalt overlay to a surface whose base remains sound - can extend pavement life significantly at a fraction of the cost of full reconstruction, making it a preferred option for budget-conscious HOA boards and commercial property managers. In Northeast Ohio's freeze-thaw climate, timely resurfacing and crack maintenance help associations avoid the larger structural repairs that neglected lots eventually require.

As more Northeast Ohio associations and property-management firms seek dependable, long-term paving partners, Legacy Paving has expanded its community association services to include parking lot resurfacing, crack filling, sealcoating, ADA-compliant striping, pathway paving, and full reconstruction. The company works directly with boards and managers from estimate through completion - no subcontractors or sales intermediaries.

Legacy Paving documents its completed residential and commercial work in detailed case studies and verified customer reviews. Learn more at

About Legacy Paving

Legacy Paving is a family-owned and operated asphalt paving Cleveland contractor serving residential, commercial, and community association clients across Northeast Ohio for over 50 years. The company specializes in asphalt installation, repair, resurfacing, crack filling, sealcoating, parking lot striping, and HOA and commercial paving across Cuyahoga, Geauga, Portage, and Summit Counties. Legacy Paving is fully licensed, bonded, and insured, and maintains a 5-star Google rating.