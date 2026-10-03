MENAFN - GetNews)A7 has issued a statement responding to recent sanctions-related developments and allegations concerning its international operations, including claims regarding potential links to Iran and terrorist organisations.

A7 categorically denies conducting transactions for or providing services to Iran or terrorist organisations. The company states that it has not knowingly conducted transactions on their behalf or provided services to organisations associated with them.

According to A7, the company operates a multi-level compliance framework that includes client screening and risk-assessment procedures. A7 says these measures are intended to identify sanctions and other regulatory risks and prevent relationships that fall outside its compliance requirements.

A7's Position

A7 states that its settlement infrastructure was developed to support cross-border commercial transactions and provide alternative settlement arrangements for businesses operating across multiple jurisdictions.

The company says it was initially established to support settlement activity connected with the Russian market and has subsequently developed services involving businesses and counterparties in other jurisdictions.

A7 states that its activities include facilitating international trade involving consumer goods and raw materials and that its services are intended for legitimate commercial transactions.

The company says its infrastructure connects payment centres, financial institutions and related commercial infrastructure across different jurisdictions.

According to figures provided by A7, approximately 15,000 companies use its products worldwide and the system processes up to 2,000 payments per day. These figures are provided by the company and can be independently assessed by relevant media organisations.

Compliance and International Payments

A7 says that its clients undergo screening designed to identify potential sanctions, regulatory and other compliance risks.

The company maintains that it does not knowingly provide services to prohibited organisations and says that compliance procedures form an important part of its international operations.

A7 also says that the evolving international payments environment demonstrates the importance for businesses of understanding the financial institutions they use, the jurisdictions involved and the regulatory requirements applicable to individual transactions.

The company expects cross-border payment infrastructure to continue evolving as businesses, financial institutions and regulators respond to changing geopolitical and regulatory conditions.

About:

Financial Services, International Payments & Cross-Border Business Finance. A7 is a Russian financial payments system focused on international settlements, currency transactions, and payment solutions for businesses and individuals.

State/Region: Krasnodar Krai

Country: Russia