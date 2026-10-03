Previous Govt Embezzled Students' Scholarships Before 2017: CM Yogi

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 3 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday accused the previous government of irregularities in the distribution of scholarships, and alleged that even Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students were denied scholarships in 2016-17.

Addressing a scholarship and fee reimbursement distribution programme at the Lok Bhavan auditorium, CM Adityanath said scholarships that had remained pending before 2017 were also disbursed to students after his government came to power.

He said scholarships were previously siphoned off through bureaucratic manipulation, whereas the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system now ensures that the entire amount is transferred directly to the bank accounts of eligible students.

During the programme, the Chief Minister transferred more than Rs 148 crore directly to the bank accounts of 460,559 students with a single click.

He said the initiative was only the beginning and announced that the government had set a target of extending scholarship benefits to 70 lakh students this year. He said scholarships worth Rs 6,200 crore were provided to 69 lakh students last year, compared with around Rs 2,900 crore before 2017.

He directed officials to ensure that scholarships reach all eligible students by January 26. He added that nearly four lakh students who were unable to receive scholarships last year due to application or technical errors would also be provided financial assistance.

The Chief Minister said no student's education should be disrupted because of a lack of funds and asserted that there was no shortage of funds for the timely disbursement of scholarships to eligible beneficiaries.

CM Adityanath also urged students to use the scholarship money responsibly, particularly for purchasing quality books and creating their own book banks.

Taking a broader swipe at the previous government, CM Adityanath said that before 2017, students and youth faced several difficulties, while issues related to law and order and development also affected the state. He alleged that riots, curfews and incidents of hooliganism were common during the period.

He said Uttar Pradesh had now moved away from being considered a 'sick state' and had become a revenue-surplus state and a growth engine of the country's economy.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the government's employment initiatives, saying that 10 lakh young people had so far been provided government jobs in the state. He said the government aimed to provide employment to another one lakh youth over the next six months.

“Examinations are being conducted, results are being announced and youth are getting jobs,” he said.

On education, CM Adityanath said that before 2017, the dropout rate in basic education was between 19 and 20 per cent. He said the government's Operation Kayakalp had improved school infrastructure by providing toilets, drinking water, furniture, smart classrooms and digital libraries.

He said funds were being provided for uniforms, school bags, books, shoes, socks and sweaters to 1.60 crore children studying under the Basic Education Council.

The Chief Minister said Atal Residential Schools were operational in all 18 divisions, where around 18,000 children from labour and disadvantaged backgrounds were studying. He added that Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas were functioning in 746 development blocks.

Under Project Alankar, infrastructure and other facilities have been enhanced in more than 2,300 schools, he said.

CM Adityanath stressed that there was no substitute for hard work and said students aged between 15 and 18 would form an important part of India's workforce by 2047. He said they would play a significant role in building a developed India.

He also highlighted the Chief Minister's coaching programme for competitive examinations and said the government had set a target of providing tablets to two crore youth, of whom 60 lakh had already received them.

He announced that 50,000 scooters would be distributed to meritorious female students next month. Under the Chief Minister's Kanya Sumangala Yojana, one-time financial assistance of Rs 25,000 is provided to eligible girls.

Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said more than 39 lakh minority students had received scholarships over the past nine years. He said the government was working to advance minority communities through education, healthcare and skill development, while rejecting allegations made by the Opposition.

UP Minister Asim Arun said the Chief Minister considered investment in youth to be an investment in the country's future. He said students who had been excluded from scholarships due to technical glitches were being re-enrolled through a special campaign.

UP Minister Narendra Kumar Kashyap said that 2,23,615 of the 4,60,559 beneficiaries were students from backward classes. He added that scholarships were provided to 36.75 lakh OBC students during 2025-26 and described the initiative as a commitment to social justice.

Minister of State Danish Azad Ansari said that while scholarships earlier required a memorandum for disbursement, students were now receiving benefits directly and on time. He said the government was providing opportunities to minority youth through education and skill development.