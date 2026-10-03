Air Defense Intercepts 131 Of 157 Drones Used By Russia To Attack Ukraine Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force said this in a Telegram post.

Starting at 18:00 on Friday, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 157 Shahed-type attack UAVs (45 of them jet-powered), Gerberas and Parodiya-type decoy drones launched from Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as the temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiiske in Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 on October 3, air defenses had shot down or suppressed 131 drones.

Russian attack damages road surface on Kyiv's Northern Bridge, blocking traffic to right bank

Hits were recorded at 12 locations, while the wreckage of downed targets fell at five locations.

In addition, early on October 3, Russian forces attacked the Odesa region with Banderol-type loitering munitions. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy drones currently in Ukrainian airspace.

Illustrative photo: zelenskyy_official