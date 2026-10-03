Noida Shocker: Youth Jumps To Death From 43Rd Floor Of Supernova Building

MENAFN - IANS) Noida, Oct 3 (IANS) In a horrific incident, a young man committed suicide on Saturday by jumping from the 43rd floor of the posh Supernova building in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

The incident took place at the Aspire Tower of the Supernova society in Noida Sector 94.

The impact of the fall was such that the victim's body was severed into two pieces.

A sound resembling a bomb blast was reportedly heard in the complex due to the impact of the fall.

According to reports, the young man who committed suicide was staying at Supernova's AIR BNB.

Meanwhile, a video showing the man jumping from the building has gone viral on social media.

The identity and reason for the suicide have not yet been revealed. Police are currently investigating the matter.

However, according to media reports quoting an AC mechanic who tried to stop the man from jumping, the youth allegedly committed suicide after saying that he was depressed.

However, this has not been independently verified.

The video of the suicide that was taken by the horrified residents below, has gone viral.

In another case of suicide reported last month, a first-year MCA student hanged himself in his room in Sector Alpha-2, under the jurisdiction of the Beta-2 Police Station in Greater Noida.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot, took possession of the body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

Police officials, along with a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), inspected the scene. The reason behind the suicide was unknown at the time of filing the report.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Abhishek, son of Umesh Chandra, a resident of Nagla Khago under the Patyali Police Station area of UP's Kasganj district. Abhishek had been living at House No. 364, Block H, Sector Alpha-2.

He had reportedly moved to Noida about a month prior to the incident and was pursuing his first-year MCA course through online classes.