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Axis Pension Fund launches ‘Axis NPS Swasthya Scheme’ a health-linked pension solution for medical emergencies
(MENAFN- APO Group) •Designed to provide a financial safety net for healthcare expenses to subscriber and their family
•Enables access to 18,000+ hospitals across 1,000+ cities nationwide
•Features an industry‑first super top‑up healthcare solution within the National Pension System
Bengaluru, October 1, 2026: Axis Pension Fund Management today announced the availability of ‘Axis NPS Swasthya Scheme’, a voluntary health-linked pension solution designed to help individuals build a dedicated corpus for medical expenses while continuing to grow their long-term retirement savings. The offering aligns with the formal launch of NPS Swasthya by the Hon'ble Union Finance Minister on NPS Diwas 2026. Introduced by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), NPS Swasthya seeks to bring together retirement savings and healthcare protection within a unified framework.
Earlier this year, Axis Pension Fund participated in the proof-of-concept phase of NPS Swasthya, enabling subscribers to experience a health-linked retirement solution within the National Pension System (NPS) framework.
Axis NPS Swasthya Scheme enables subscribers of the NPS to allocate up to 25 percent of their contributions towards a market linked medical emergency fund that can be used for hospitalisation, doctor consultations, medicines, diagnostic tests and outpatient care. The product is designed to act as a financial safety net for healthcare expenses, including co-payments and costs that may not be covered under standard health insurance policies. The scheme is designed to support medical expenses for subscribers, providing a structured way to build a healthcare safety net within long term retirement savings.
Axis NPS Swasthya Scheme is available to Indian citizens enrolled in NPS. The offering is available in partnership with Medi Assist and provides access to a network of over 18,000 hospitals across more than 1,000 cities, enabling seamless cashless medical payments for subscribers. The scheme follows a self‑funding model, where healthcare coverage is supported by the market‑linked growth of the invested corpus.
Axis NPS Swasthya Scheme is designed as a comprehensive healthcare feature within the NPS, and not just as a top-up. In addition, the scheme covers all day care procedures, with pre-hospitalisation expenses for 30 days and post-hospitalisation expenses for 60 days, offering wide-ranging support for medical needs.
Speaking on the launch, Sumit Shukla, MD & CEO, Axis Pension Fund, said: "India is witnessing a steady rise in awareness around healthcare and financial planning. As awareness and long-term financial planning continue to grow, customers are increasingly looking for solutions that deliver flexibility alongside protection. NPS Swasthya marks an important step towards integrating healthcare preparedness with retirement planning by enabling subscribers to build a dedicated healthcare corpus while continuing to pursue their long-term retirement goals. Axis Pension Fund welcomes PFRDA's initiative to bring healthcare protection and retirement savings together within the NPS framework. We believe this can play an important role in strengthening long-term financial resilience for subscribers."
Key Features of Axis NPS Swasthya Scheme include:
•Coverage for expenses often excluded by insurance: The scheme covers consumables and administrative charges such as gloves, masks, syringes, admission charges, documentation fees, among others
•Outpatient care support: Subscribers can use the fund for doctor consultations, diagnostic tests, dental treatments, medicines and pharmacy expenses
•Support for co-payments and uncovered costs: The fund can help pay for co-payments, non-medical expenses, medicines and diagnostic tests that are not covered under standard health insurance policies
•Market linked growth potential: Funds remain invested and have the potential to grow over time, providing returns if they are not utilised immediately for medical expenses
Subscribers also benefit from additional discounts through the NPS Swasthya ecosystem, including savings on diagnostics, medicines, health check packages, vision care and dental services.
•Enables access to 18,000+ hospitals across 1,000+ cities nationwide
•Features an industry‑first super top‑up healthcare solution within the National Pension System
Bengaluru, October 1, 2026: Axis Pension Fund Management today announced the availability of ‘Axis NPS Swasthya Scheme’, a voluntary health-linked pension solution designed to help individuals build a dedicated corpus for medical expenses while continuing to grow their long-term retirement savings. The offering aligns with the formal launch of NPS Swasthya by the Hon'ble Union Finance Minister on NPS Diwas 2026. Introduced by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), NPS Swasthya seeks to bring together retirement savings and healthcare protection within a unified framework.
Earlier this year, Axis Pension Fund participated in the proof-of-concept phase of NPS Swasthya, enabling subscribers to experience a health-linked retirement solution within the National Pension System (NPS) framework.
Axis NPS Swasthya Scheme enables subscribers of the NPS to allocate up to 25 percent of their contributions towards a market linked medical emergency fund that can be used for hospitalisation, doctor consultations, medicines, diagnostic tests and outpatient care. The product is designed to act as a financial safety net for healthcare expenses, including co-payments and costs that may not be covered under standard health insurance policies. The scheme is designed to support medical expenses for subscribers, providing a structured way to build a healthcare safety net within long term retirement savings.
Axis NPS Swasthya Scheme is available to Indian citizens enrolled in NPS. The offering is available in partnership with Medi Assist and provides access to a network of over 18,000 hospitals across more than 1,000 cities, enabling seamless cashless medical payments for subscribers. The scheme follows a self‑funding model, where healthcare coverage is supported by the market‑linked growth of the invested corpus.
Axis NPS Swasthya Scheme is designed as a comprehensive healthcare feature within the NPS, and not just as a top-up. In addition, the scheme covers all day care procedures, with pre-hospitalisation expenses for 30 days and post-hospitalisation expenses for 60 days, offering wide-ranging support for medical needs.
Speaking on the launch, Sumit Shukla, MD & CEO, Axis Pension Fund, said: "India is witnessing a steady rise in awareness around healthcare and financial planning. As awareness and long-term financial planning continue to grow, customers are increasingly looking for solutions that deliver flexibility alongside protection. NPS Swasthya marks an important step towards integrating healthcare preparedness with retirement planning by enabling subscribers to build a dedicated healthcare corpus while continuing to pursue their long-term retirement goals. Axis Pension Fund welcomes PFRDA's initiative to bring healthcare protection and retirement savings together within the NPS framework. We believe this can play an important role in strengthening long-term financial resilience for subscribers."
Key Features of Axis NPS Swasthya Scheme include:
•Coverage for expenses often excluded by insurance: The scheme covers consumables and administrative charges such as gloves, masks, syringes, admission charges, documentation fees, among others
•Outpatient care support: Subscribers can use the fund for doctor consultations, diagnostic tests, dental treatments, medicines and pharmacy expenses
•Support for co-payments and uncovered costs: The fund can help pay for co-payments, non-medical expenses, medicines and diagnostic tests that are not covered under standard health insurance policies
•Market linked growth potential: Funds remain invested and have the potential to grow over time, providing returns if they are not utilised immediately for medical expenses
Subscribers also benefit from additional discounts through the NPS Swasthya ecosystem, including savings on diagnostics, medicines, health check packages, vision care and dental services.
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