To Save Her Existence, Mamata Would Deal With Yamdoot: Dilip Ghosh On Ex-CM's CJP Support

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 3 (IANS) West Bengal Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Dilip Ghosh on Saturday took a jibe at former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for extending her support to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over their protest, seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Speaking to media persons in the morning, Ghosh said, "She has supported the Congress all this time, revived the CPI(M) (Communist Party of India-Marxist) and, to save her own existence, she would even strike a deal with 'Yamdoot'... what is CJP then?"

The comments by the state minister came a day after Mamata Banerjee extended her support to the CJP and also demanded the resignation of the CEC.

On Banerjee's allegations against Gyanesh Kumar, Dilip Ghosh said, "SIR will be implemented. The Supreme Court itself has said that it should be implemented. It is necessary for the country's security. Every person's details should be verified. No one has the right to enter the country, vote, or reside here without proper documents. The methods through which she has won elections so far will no longer work now."

Ghosh also slammed the Opposition INDIA bloc for raising the same issue.

Reacting to the protest against Gyanesh Kumar, he said, "Elections are being held in several states across the country, and before that, the INDIA bloc emerges from somewhere. There is a corporation election in Bengal, so they need an issue. But they have no issue left, either at the national level or in Bengal. They are merely making absurd statements in an attempt to get some media attention, and nothing else."

The minister further said,“Elections will be held, the results will be declared, and they will lose again. They will continue shouting, but Gyanesh Kumar holds a constitutional post, and nobody can remove him. They should go to the people and prepare for the elections. Otherwise, they will face the same result as before.”