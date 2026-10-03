Coast To Coast Hole In One Helps Auto Dealerships Drive Showroom Traffic With Insured Prize Holes

Leading hole-in-one insurance provider offers dealerships a proven, low-risk way to create community excitement through insured cash prize contests at sponsored golf events

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Reno, Nevada, Oct 03, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Coast to Coast Hole in One, a nationally recognized provider of hole-in-one insurance with more than 60 combined years of industry experience, is helping auto dealerships across the country use insured prize holes to build community presence, drive event traffic, and generate the kind of word-of-mouth buzz that traditional advertising rarely produces. Through its flexible coverage model, the company allows dealerships to sponsor compelling cash prize contests at local golf tournaments without carrying any of the payout risk themselves.

Golf tournament sponsorships have long been a staple of dealership marketing. They provide brand visibility in a setting where potential customers are relaxed, engaged, and receptive. What has historically held back many dealerships from offering a truly exciting prize is the financial risk of self-funding a large payout. Coast to Coast Hole in One eliminates that obstacle. When a dealership chooses to insure a cash prize through the company's coverage program, the payout responsibility transfers entirely to the insurer if a registered golfer makes a qualifying hole-in-one on the designated par 3.

“We help dealerships turn golf sponsorships into memorable community experiences with exciting insured prizes and no direct payout risk.” - Spokesperson, Coast to Coast Hole in One

The coverage model is straightforward and scalable. Premium cost is determined by three event-specific variables: the number of golfers registered and eligible for the contest, the yardage of the designated prize hole, and the value of the prize being insured. That structure means dealerships sponsoring smaller community tournaments have access to the same program as those backing large regional invitationals, with the cost tied directly to the real-world details of each event.

Every policy includes bonus hole-in-one prizes for additional par 3 holes at no extra cost, giving dealership sponsors visibility at multiple contest holes across the course rather than limiting their presence to a single tee box. Prize signs for the main insured hole and all bonus holes are also provided at no additional charge, provided coverage is confirmed at least seven business days before the event date. For a dealership whose goal is sustained brand presence throughout a round of golf, that multi-hole reach within a single policy is a significant advantage.

The company's coverage extends to a range of prize types relevant to dealership sponsorships, including cash prizes, vehicle prizes, and high-value options such as million dollar hole-in-one coverage for headline promotions. All policies are underwritten by an A-rated insurance company, giving dealerships and their event partners the confidence that the coverage behind the prize has genuine financial standing.

“Dealerships come to us because they want to make a real impression at a community golf event without writing a blank check,” said a spokesperson for Coast to Coast Hole in One.“Our coverage lets them offer a prize that gets people talking, something meaningful enough that players remember it, sponsors want to be around it, and the dealership walks away with goodwill that lasts beyond the event itself. The process is simple, the coverage is solid, and our team is personally available to make sure everything is in place before the first tee time.”

Coast to Coast Hole in One is available to work with dealerships of any size, whether they are entering their first golf sponsorship or looking to upgrade an existing tournament partnership with a more compelling prize structure. The team is reachable by phone, text, or email and provides personal guidance through every stage of the process, from initial quote to coverage confirmation and prize sign delivery.

Dealerships interested in exploring how an insured prize hole can strengthen their community presence at a local golf event are encouraged to contact Coast to Coast Hole in One directly to request a quote and discuss available options.

About Coast to Coast Hole in One

Coast to Coast Hole in One is a specialized provider of hole-in-one insurance for golf tournaments, corporate events, charity fundraisers, auto dealership promotions, and sponsored golf contests. With more than 60 combined years of experience and every policy underwritten by an A-rated insurance company, the company delivers reliable, professionally managed coverage that allows organizers and sponsors to offer real cash prizes without financial exposure. Every package includes bonus hole-in-one prizes for additional par 3 holes and prize signs for all insured holes at no extra cost. The team provides personal service and is available by phone, text, or email.

Contact Information

Coast to Coast Hole in One

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 33204, Reno, NV 89533

Website: coasttocoastholeinone