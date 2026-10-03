Coast To Coast Hole In One Highlights Cash, Vehicle, And Million-Dollar Prize Options For Dealership Golf Sponsorships

Experienced coverage provider expands awareness of full prize range available to auto dealerships seeking flexible, high-impact insured hole-in-one contest options

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Reno, Nevada, Oct 03, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Coast to Coast Hole in One, a leading provider of hole-in-one insurance with more than 60 combined years of industry experience, is highlighting the full range of prize options available to auto dealerships for insured hole-in-one contests, including cash prizes, vehicle prizes, and million-dollar coverage for dealerships looking to make a headline statement at their sponsored golf events. The company's flexible, budget-conscious coverage structure makes it possible for dealerships of any size to build an insured prize package that fits the scale and goals of their specific promotion.

Golf sponsorships remain one of the most effective tools in a dealership's community marketing strategy, providing brand visibility in a setting that is social, relaxed, and conducive to relationship-building. What elevates a standard hole sponsorship into a memorable promotion is the presence of a prize that the entire field is genuinely competing for. Coast to Coast Hole in One provides the coverage that makes large, attention-grabbing prizes financially viable for dealerships by transferring the payout risk from the sponsor to the insurer.

“From cash and vehicle prizes to million-dollar promotions, we give dealerships flexible options to create a contest that fits their event and gets golfers talking.” - Spokesperson, Coast to Coast Hole in One

Cash prizes are among the most popular options for dealership-sponsored contests due to their universal appeal. A specific dollar amount on a prize sign communicates the opportunity immediately and resonates with every golfer in the field regardless of skill level, age, or background. The clarity of cash makes it easy to market, easy to display, and easy for players to understand at a glance, which is why cash prize coverage is a consistent choice for dealerships working with Coast to Coast Hole in One.

For dealerships whose brand naturally aligns with vehicle prizes, the company also offers coverage for car prize contests at tournament events. A vehicle on display near the contest hole is a powerful visual that reinforces the dealership's presence and adds a tangible, showroom-quality element to the sponsorship. Vehicle prize coverage follows the same structure as cash coverage. Cost is determined by the number of eligible golfers, the yardage of the designated hole, and the value of the prize being insured.

High-profile dealership events or regional promotions looking for maximum impact can explore million-dollar hole-in-one coverage through Coast to Coast Hole in One. A seven-figure prize generates immediate attention from players, from local media, and from the broader community. Because the insurer absorbs the payout risk, the dealership can promote the headline prize freely without exposure to an extraordinary financial liability. All coverage, including high-value policies, is underwritten by an A-rated insurance company, ensuring the backing behind every prize has the financial standing to deliver when needed.

Every package from Coast to Coast Hole in One includes bonus hole-in-one prizes for additional par 3 holes at no extra cost, extending the dealership's prize presence across multiple holes on the course rather than concentrating it at a single tee box. Prize signs for the main hole and all bonus holes are provided at no additional charge when coverage is arranged at least seven business days before the event date.

“Whether a dealership wants a straightforward cash prize contest or a headline million-dollar promotion, the process of getting coverage in place is the same: a few event details, a clear quote, and a team that is personally available to make sure everything is ready before tournament day,” said a spokesperson for Coast to Coast Hole in One.“We have worked with dealerships of every size and helped them use golf sponsorships to build the kind of community recognition that keeps their name in front of people long after the event ends.”

Auto dealerships interested in exploring prize options for an upcoming golf sponsorship are encouraged to reach out to Coast to Coast Hole in One directly. The team is available by phone, text, or email and provides personal guidance from the first conversation through coverage confirmation.

About Coast to Coast Hole in One

Coast to Coast Hole in One is a nationally recognized provider of hole-in-one insurance for golf tournaments, charity events, corporate outings, and auto dealership sponsorships. With more than 60 combined years of experience and all policies underwritten by an A-rated insurance company, the company offers a full range of coverage options, including cash, vehicle, and high-value prize packages, to help sponsors and organizers create memorable prize contests without payout risk. Bonus hole-in-one prizes for additional par 3 holes and prize signs are included in every package at no extra cost. The team is personally reachable by phone, text, or email.

Contact Information

Coast to Coast Hole in One

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 33204, Reno, NV 89533

Website: coasttocoastholeinone