Empire Renovations Strengthens Roofing And Painting Services For Homeowners Across Southern Idaho

Professional Solutions Designed To Improve Exterior Durability, Curb Appeal, And Long-Term Home Protection.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

SOUTHERN IDAHO, Idaho, Oct 03, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Empire Renovations is strengthening its roofing and residential painting services for homeowners throughout Southern Idaho, providing dependable options for property owners who need roof repairs, replacements, new installations, or professional painting. With more than 18 years of industry experience, the company serves communities throughout the Treasure Valley and surrounding areas with certified crews, established installation practices, and quality materials.

“Our goal is to make the process straightforward for homeowners. Whether someone needs a focused roof repair, a complete replacement, professional painting, or several exterior improvements, we want them to understand the work, the available options, and what to expect before the project begins.” Spokesperson at Empire Renovations

Roofing remains a central part of Empire Renovations' residential services. The company works with asphalt, metal, and TPO roofing systems and uses GAF as its primary roofing manufacturer, with Owens Corning also available. Its roofing crews are factory-trained, and installation practices follow manufacturer standards. This approach supports homeowners who are dealing with aging roofs, storm-related damage, leaks, or the need for a complete replacement.

“Homeowners need roofing work they can depend on, particularly when their property has been affected by weather or an aging roof,” said a spokesperson for Empire Renovations.“Our focus is on clear communication, quality materials, and installation practices that follow manufacturer requirements from the beginning of a project through completion.“

The company's roofing services include repairs, replacements, and new roof installations across communities such as Boise, Caldwell, Meridian, Nampa, Eagle, and surrounding areas. Empire Renovations also provides residential painting services, giving homeowners an option for improving both the protection and appearance of their properties through one established home improvement provider.

Painting projects are supported by Empire Renovations' Sherwin-Williams Paint Pro certification. The company emphasizes proper surface preparation and the use of high-grade coatings designed to withstand seasonal temperature changes, ultraviolet exposure, and everyday wear. Interior and exterior painting services can help homeowners refresh existing spaces while addressing the preparation and application requirements associated with a professional finish.

“Painting is about more than applying a new color,” the spokesperson said.“Proper preparation and professional application have a direct effect on how a finished surface performs over time. Our painters take those steps seriously so homeowners receive a clean, durable result.“

Empire Renovations also provides additional exterior services, including siding, gutters, and energy-efficient windows. This allows homeowners with broader renovation needs to coordinate multiple improvements through the same company. Its siding services include James Hardie fiber cement, insulated vinyl, Diamond Kote pre-finished siding, and primed wood, while its gutter installations use seamless aluminum systems formed on-site.

The company begins projects with a consultation and property assessment before preparing a detailed estimate. Homeowners can also discuss financing options for qualifying projects. Empire Renovations states that its teams are licensed and insured and hold certifications associated with GAF, Owens Corning, Sherwin-Williams, Lead-Safe work, steep-slope roofing, and low-slope roofing.

Empire Renovations continues to serve homeowners throughout the Treasure Valley and Southern Idaho, offering free consultations and estimates for roofing, painting, and broader home improvement projects.

About Empire Renovations

Empire Renovations provides certified roofing systems, professional residential painting, siding, windows, and gutter installation services for homeowners throughout the Treasure Valley and Southern Idaho. With more than 18 years of field experience, the company works with established manufacturers and trained crews to deliver residential and commercial exterior improvement solutions. Empire Renovations is factory-trained on GAF and Owens Corning roofing systems and is a Sherwin-Williams Paint Pro. The company is licensed and insured and offers free consultations and estimates.

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