Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Azerbaijan And Switzerland Discuss Cooperation On Security (PHOTO)


2026-10-03 04:32:28
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on special assignments, discussed regional and international security issues, as well as prospects for bilateral cooperation in this area, with Gabriel Lüchinger, Swiss National Security Advisor, Trend reports.

According to the information, the meeting took place as part of Amirbayov's working visit to the Swiss Confederation.

The parties exchanged views on the prospects for a peaceful resolution of ongoing armed conflicts in the Eurasian region. In addition, they explored opportunities to expand cooperation between Azerbaijan and Switzerland in the security sector, including on cybersecurity, hybrid threats, and other areas of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, security issues are regularly discussed within the framework of the Azerbaijan-Switzerland dialogue. In particular, in August 2026, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the head of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ignazio Cassis focused on issues of regional security, energy security, and digital security during talks in Baku. Earlier, in March 2026, the foreign ministers of the two countries also discussed international and regional security during a telephone conversation, emphasizing the importance of resolving crises through diplomatic means.





MENAFN03102026000187011040ID1111754215



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search