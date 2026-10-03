IND Vs PAK, Asian Games 2026 Final: Team India's Yet Another Classic Victory Over Pakistan To Defend Gold

Team India, led by Shreyas Iyer, successfully defended their Asian Games gold medal with a dominant victory over Pakistan in the final at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Saturday, October 3. The Men in Blue defeated their arch-rivals by 19 runs to win their second consecutive gold medal at the Asian Games.

After posting a solid total of 211/6 in 20 overs, thanks to brilliant fifties by opener Abhishek Sharma (61) and middle-order batter (51*), Indian bowlers restricted Pakistan to 192/6 in 20 overs, despite Hasan Nawaz's 96-run knock and his 87-run stand for the fourth wicket with Saim Ayub, who scored 29 off 22 balls.

Axar Patel (2/29), Washington Sundar (2/29), and Shivam Dube (2/33) shared six wickets between them to ensure that the Men in Blue crossed the finish line and defended their continental crown in style.

Congratulations #TeamIndia for successfully defending the Asian Games Gold Medal Scorecard ▶️ #AsianGames twitter/sg7z4dhUzH

- BCCI (@BCCI) October 3, 2026