IND Vs PAK, Asian Games 2026 Final: Team India's Yet Another Classic Victory Over Pakistan To Defend Gold
Team India, led by Shreyas Iyer, successfully defended their Asian Games gold medal with a dominant victory over Pakistan in the final at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Saturday, October 3. The Men in Blue defeated their arch-rivals by 19 runs to win their second consecutive gold medal at the Asian Games.
After posting a solid total of 211/6 in 20 overs, thanks to brilliant fifties by opener Abhishek Sharma (61) and middle-order batter (51*), Indian bowlers restricted Pakistan to 192/6 in 20 overs, despite Hasan Nawaz's 96-run knock and his 87-run stand for the fourth wicket with Saim Ayub, who scored 29 off 22 balls.
Axar Patel (2/29), Washington Sundar (2/29), and Shivam Dube (2/33) shared six wickets between them to ensure that the Men in Blue crossed the finish line and defended their continental crown in style.
Congratulations #TeamIndia for successfully defending the Asian Games Gold Medal Scorecard ▶️ #AsianGames twitter/sg7z4dhUzH
- BCCI (@BCCI) October 3, 2026
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment