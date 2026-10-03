Motorcycling-Marquez Wins Japanese GP Sprint To Close In On Martin
Marquez made a scorching start and held the inside line on the first turn of the opening lap to surge past Martin, who had set a lap record at the Motegi circuit to grab pole position during qualifying earlier on Saturday.
Reigning champion Marquez maintained the lead and coasted to victory, moving him to 306 points - seven behind Martin, who was demoted to third place behind LCR Honda's Diogo Moreira for exceeding track limits.
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