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Motorcycling-Marquez Wins Japanese GP Sprint To Close In On Martin

Motorcycling-Marquez Wins Japanese GP Sprint To Close In On Martin


2026-10-03 04:17:13
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ducati's Marc Marquez won the Japanese Grand Prix sprint on Saturday to inch closer to MotoGP championship leader Jorge Martin of Aprilia in the standings.

Marquez made a scorching start and held the inside line on the first turn of the opening lap to surge past Martin, who had set a lap record at the Motegi circuit to grab pole position during qualifying earlier on Saturday.

Reigning champion Marquez maintained the lead and coasted to victory, moving him to 306 points - seven behind Martin, who was demoted to third place behind LCR Honda's Diogo Moreira for exceeding track limits.

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Gulf Times

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