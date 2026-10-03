Anto's Mother-In-Law Moves Court For Anticipatory Bail In Kerala Liquor Case

MENAFN - IANS) Kalpetta (Kerala), Oct 3 (IANS) Lilly Jose, mother-in-law of Reporter Broadcasting Managing Director Anto Augustine, has approached the Kalpetta Sessions Court seeking anticipatory bail in the excise case registered after a large stock of liquor was seized from a house at Vazhavatta in Wayanad.

The plea was filed apprehending arrest during questioning by the Excise Department. The court will consider the petition on October 7.

The move comes after Excise officials went to Lilly Jose's residence at Koliyadi in Sulthan Bathery to serve her a notice for questioning. The house was found locked, and officials have not been able to locate her.

The liquor was seized during a search of the Vazhavatta house by a special investigation team probing an alleged fraud involving a promise to bring Argentine football star Lionel Messi to Kerala.

The Excise Department found around 67 litres of liquor and wine, including more than 43 litres of foreign-made liquor, about 4.8 litres of foreign-made wine, 5.5 litres of Kerala-made liquor and 860 ml of military liquor.

An Abkari case was registered under Sections 55(i), 55(a) and 58 of the Abkari Act. Anto was arrested in the case, remanded for four days, and later released on bail.

Anto has maintained before the Sulthan Bathery Magistrate's Court and the High Court that the house does not belong to him. His lawyers said the property, which had been attached by the State Bank of India in 2022, was later purchased for Rs 2.10 crore by Lilly Jose.

This claim prompted the Excise Department to extend its investigation to Lilly. However, the prosecution has disputed the ownership claim.

It told the court that the defence could produce only a certificate relating to the alleged purchase by Lilly and not a registered sale deed transferring ownership.

The prosecution also submitted that revenue records showed Anto Augustine as the owner of the property. A receipt showed that Rs 8,068 in building tax was paid in his name to Muttal Panchayat on March 18, 2026.

A certificate issued by the panchayat secretary on September 17, the day of Anto's arrest, also reportedly showed him as the owner. The investigation team has also collected digital evidence of celebrations and gatherings allegedly held by Anto and his relatives at the house.

The Excise Department now wants to question Lilly directly to establish the ownership and possession of the property.