India Score 211-6 Against Pakistan In Asian Games Cricket Final
Abhishek Sharma pummelled a 20-ball fifty on his way to 61 in a whirlwind start to the innings in front of a compact, but raucous, crowd at the Korogi Athletic Park Stadium, a converted baseball field.
India brought their 100 up off just 55 balls before Pakistan's bowlers regained some control after dismissing the in-form Ishan Kishan for 20 and captain Shreyas Iyer for 21.
But Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube unleashed a late onslaught, putting on 62 in five overs for the sixth wicket as India recorded the highest score of the tournament so far, easily eclipsing their 169-7 against Sri Lanka in the semi-final.India Pakistan Cricket Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026
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