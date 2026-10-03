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Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Iraq

Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Iraq


2026-10-03 04:02:26
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Iraq HE Nizar Amedi on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

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The Peninsula

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