India's Urs Holes Knee-Knocker At Final Hole To Win Golf Gold

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Nagoya, Japan: Pranavi Urs held her nerve to hole a knee-knocking three-foot putt for par on the final green to win the Asian Games women's individual golf gold by one stroke on Saturday.

Urs was doused in water in celebration by her fellow Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar after completing a final round of level-par 70, which proved just enough to secure gold.

She finished on 15-under par, one stroke ahead of her playing partners Yin Ruoning -- the former world number one from China who made a final-round charge with a three-under 67 -- and Singapore's Shannon Tan who carded a 68.

Yin claimed the silver medal after Tan had a bogey five at the first playoff hole and had to settle for bronze.

Yin, known on the LPGA Tour as "Ronnie", did win a gold in the team event with her China teammates Liu Yan and Zhang Weiwei after they finished top of the leaderboard with an aggregate of 20-under par.

India took silver with Taiwan, whose trio included veteran former world number one Tseng Ya-ni, the bronze.

It was the second Asian Games bronze for five-time major champion Tseng, who is now 37.

She won her first, also in the team event, in Doha 20 years ago.