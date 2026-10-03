Dan Ives Says Tesla Could Have A 'Golden Year' In 2027 - Robotaxis, Optimus And Cybercab In Focus



Ives described the European rebound as a“sigh of relief” for investors, arguing that the return to growth represents an important step for Tesla.

While Cybertruck adoption remains a focus, Ives said the vehicle is unlikely to materially change Tesla's demand picture because it targets a relatively high-end segment of the market. For Tesla investors, he said, the more important story is Robotaxis and autonomous driving.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) could be heading into a pivotal 2027, with tech strategist Dan Ives pointing to Robotaxis, the Cybercab and Optimus humanoid robots as potential catalysts for the electric-vehicle maker's next phase of growth.

During an interview with CNBC, Ives said that the bigger question now is whether Tesla can translate stabilizing EV demand into its broader autonomous-driving and AI ambitions.

Tesla shares closed nearly 5% higher on Friday.

Tesla's Delivery Rebound Offers A 'Sigh Of Relief'

Tesla delivered 486,532 vehicles in the third quarter (Q3), compared with the company-compiled analyst consensus of 461,974. Model 3 and Model Y deliveries totaled 478,237, representing about 98% of the company's total deliveries.

Ives described the European rebound as a“sigh of relief” for investors, arguing that the return to growth represents an important step for Tesla.

“I believe it's a big step in the right direction for Tesla in terms of what we saw right here,” Ives said.

The delivery mix, however, also underscores Tesla's continued dependence on its two core vehicles. Other models accounted for just 8,295 deliveries during the quarter.

That makes the company's upcoming product and technology launches particularly important, according to Ives, who sees the current period as a transition between Tesla's established EV business and a potentially broader AI-driven business.

Robotaxis Could Define Tesla's Next Chapter

While Cybertruck adoption remains a focus, Ives said the vehicle is unlikely to materially change Tesla's demand picture because it targets a relatively high-end segment of the market.

For Tesla investors, he said, the more important story is Robotaxis and autonomous driving.

“The stock, it all comes down to Robotaxis. Autonomous,” Ives said.

Ives argued that Tesla is increasingly transitioning from an EV company into what he described as a“true AI player.” The challenge for investors is that the company is currently in the transition period between those two phases, with the market waiting for evidence that its autonomous-driving ambitions can scale.

Robotaxi expansion into additional cities will be a key test, Ives said. As Tesla expands the service, investors will be watching for the point at which the autonomous-driving business moves beyond an early-stage rollout and begins operating at meaningful scale.

“I think right now, this is sort of the appetizer to what's really going to be a key year for Tesla as you go in 2027,” Ives said.

He also pointed to the Cybercab as another potential catalyst as Tesla works toward expanding its autonomous vehicle ambitions.

Optimus, Cybercab Could Make 2027 A 'Golden Year'

Beyond Robotaxis, Ives expects Optimus to become another major part of Tesla's story.

He sees Optimus potentially rolling out in the second half of 2027, while describing early to mid-2027 as an important period for Tesla's Robotaxi ambitions.

“I think 2027 could be a golden year for Tesla,” Ives said.

He added that the timeline remains dependent on execution and regulatory progress, particularly for autonomous vehicles. Ives noted that Robotaxi expansion has been slower out of the gate in part because of regulatory hurdles.

Ives also said Tesla's demand picture is beginning to stabilize, which he views as an important foundation for the company's next phase.

“Demand stabilizing, and that's important. It sets the stage for, I think, what could be a very, very strong year,” Ives said.

The combination of improving EV demand and progress in autonomous driving and robotics is ultimately what Ives believes could make 2027 a defining year for Tesla.

What Retail Investors Think About TSLA Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Tesla trended in the 'bullish' territory at the time of writing.

TSLA stock is down 18% year-to-date and 15% over the past 12 months. The S & P 500 ETF (SPY) is up 17% over the past 12 months, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is up 24%.

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