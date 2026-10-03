Russian Attack Damages Road Surface On Kyiv's Northern Bridge, Blocking Traffic To Right Bank

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

“The road surface and the trolleybus overhead wire system on the North Bridge have been damaged. Traffic across the bridge from the left bank to the right bank is currently blocked,” Klitschko wrote.

Kyivpastrans reported that public transportation is experiencing delays due to the closure of the North Bridge.

“Buses Nos. 21, 73, 101, and 114, as well as trolleybuses Nos. 29, 30, 31, and 47, are experiencing delays,” the statement said.

Russian forces attack Northin Kyiv

Kyivpastrans also added that buses Nos. 21, 73, and 101 are operating along the following route: Podilsky Bridge –“Poshtova Ploshcha” Metro Station – European Square.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of October 3, Russian forces attacked the North Bridge in Kyiv.