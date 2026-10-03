Russian Forces Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region More Than 10 Times Since Evening, Injuring Four People
In Dnipro, a Russian strike damaged a high-rise building and a business center. Fires broke out at the sites of the strikes. The injured women were 55, 62, 77, and 88 years old. They received medical care at the scene and declined hospitalization.
In the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops struck Nikopol, as well as the communities of Pokrovsk, Marhanetsk, and Chervonohryhorivka. A private home, vehicles, and solar panels were damaged.Read also: Russian attack strikes fire station in Zaporizhzhia, injuring firefighter
In the Kryvyi Rih district, the Zelenodolsk community came under attack. Infrastructure there was damaged.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked Dnipr, causing a fire in a business center.
Illustrative photo: Vadym Lyakh/Facebook
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