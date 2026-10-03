Russian Forces Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region More Than 10 Times Since Evening, Injuring Four People

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

In Dnipro, a Russian strike damaged a high-rise building and a business center. Fires broke out at the sites of the strikes. The injured women were 55, 62, 77, and 88 years old. They received medical care at the scene and declined hospitalization.

In the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops struck Nikopol, as well as the communities of Pokrovsk, Marhanetsk, and Chervonohryhorivka. A private home, vehicles, and solar panels were damaged.

Russian attack strikes fire station in, injuring firefighter

In the Kryvyi Rih district, the Zelenodolsk community came under attack. Infrastructure there was damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked Dnipr, causing a fire in a business center.

Illustrative photo: Vadym Lyakh/Facebook