CCHR Tennessee Urges Tennesseans To Mark World Mental Health Day With Simple, Drug-Free Steps Toward Well-Being

Good nutrition, fresh air, rest and real conversations with loved ones are powerful tools anyone can use, the human rights group says

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct 03, 2026, ZEXPRWIRE - As people around the world prepare to observe World Mental Health Day on Saturday, October 10, the Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Tennessee (CCHR Tennessee) is encouraging Tennesseans to take positive, practical action for their mental well-being, starting with simple, non-drug approaches that are available to everyone.

World Mental Health Day was first observed in 1992, when the World Federation for Mental Health established it as an annual day to raise public awareness of mental health. Today it is recognized worldwide and supported by the World Health Organization. This year's theme,“Lived Experiences Heard: Real Voices, Real Change,” centers on listening to people and the experiences they have lived through.

“Real change starts when people are actually heard,” said a spokesperson for CCHR Tennessee.“Too often, someone who is struggling is handed a prescription before anyone has asked about their diet, their sleep, their health or what's going on in their life. This World Mental Health Day, we want people to know there is a lot they can do, and much of it starts at home.”

CCHR Tennessee suggests these everyday steps:



Eat well. A balanced diet with whole foods, protein and plenty of fruits and vegetables supports both body and mind. Cutting back on sugar, caffeine and alcohol can make a noticeable difference in mood and energy.

Get moving. A daily walk, especially outdoors, is one of the simplest ways to relieve stress and lift your spirits.

Rest. Consistent, quality sleep is essential to clear thinking and emotional balance.

Talk to someone you trust. Spending time with family, friends or members of your faith community, and simply being listened to, can ease a heavy load.

Help someone else. Volunteering or doing a kind act for a neighbor builds a sense of purpose and connection. Get a thorough physical exam. Undiagnosed medical problems such as thyroid conditions, nutritional deficiencies or hormonal imbalances can produce symptoms that look like emotional or mental troubles. Ask your doctor to rule these out.

CCHR Tennessee also cautions that anyone currently taking psychiatric drugs should not stop or change their dosage without the supervision of a qualified medical doctor, as doing so can be dangerous.

About CCHR

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights is a nonprofit mental health watchdog dedicated to helping people who have been harmed under the guise of mental health treatment and enacting patient and consumer protections. CCHR was co-founded in 1969 by the Church of Scientology and the late psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz, professor of psychiatry emeritus. CCHR Tennessee works to inform the public about their rights, including the right to full informed consent and to access non-drug, non-harmful alternatives, so that every person can make educated decisions about their own health. For more information, visit cchrtennessee.