Robert Gentil Says More Market Data Rarely Means Better Decisions

The retired financial professional pushes back on the common belief that successful investing depends on tracking more information, faster.

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The Advice Robert Gentil Hears Most Often

Virginia, USA, Oct 03, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Robert Gentil spent decades in New York's stock and trading markets before retiring to Richmond, Virginia. He still hears the same advice given to new investors, over and over: watch everything, check often, and never miss an update.

“People assume that the investor who reads the most and checks the most screens is the one who makes the best decisions,” Gentil said.“In my experience, it's usually the opposite. The people who made the calmest, most sensible decisions were often the ones who had trained themselves to ignore most of what came across their desk.”

Gentil is not arguing that information is worthless. He is arguing that there is a difference between being informed and being overwhelmed, and that most standard advice on investing collapses the two into one idea.

Why More Data Can Work Against You

During his years in finance, Gentil worked with tools built to deliver constant updates: real-time prices, breaking headlines, analyst notes arriving by the hour. He said the volume itself became a problem.

“A screen full of numbers doesn't tell you what matters,” he said.“It tells you what changed in the last minute. Those are two very different things. The hardest skill I ever developed wasn't reading data faster. It was learning to decide what deserved my attention and what didn't.”

He points to periods of market volatility as the clearest example. The instinct, he said, is to check prices more often when markets are unsettled. That instinct usually makes things worse.

“When people check constantly during a downturn, they end up reacting to noise instead of thinking clearly,” Gentil said.“The investors I respected most in my career were the ones who could look at a volatile market and do almost nothing, at least for a while. That took more discipline than any trade I ever made.”

A Habit He Carried Into Retirement

Gentil said the instinct to filter information rather than collect it followed him well beyond his career in finance. These days, his mornings still include a brief look at the markets, but he describes it as a habit rooted in curiosity rather than necessity.

“I don't need the information anymore,” he said.“But I still notice how tempting it is to open five tabs and call that being informed. It rarely is.”

He draws a comparison to a hobby that has little to do with markets at all: astronomy. From the third-floor balcony of his Victorian home, Gentil spends clear evenings observing the night sky, a pursuit he has kept up since childhood.

“The sky is full of light,” he said.“Most of it isn't useful if you're trying to find one planet or track one meteor shower. You have to know what you're actually looking for, or you'll spend the whole night distracted by everything that doesn't matter. Markets aren't so different.”

What He Tells People Instead

Gentil's advice to newer investors is not to consume less information out of laziness, but to be more deliberate about which information earns a response.

“Ask yourself if what you just read changes anything about your actual plan,” he said.“Most of the time, it doesn't. If it doesn't change your plan, it doesn't need your attention right now.”

He said this discipline mattered most during periods when markets moved quickly and headlines multiplied by the hour.

“The people who did well over the long run weren't the ones with the fastest feed,” Gentil said.“They were the ones who could sit still with a decision they'd already made and let the noise pass through without reacting to every bit of it.”

Gentil is careful to note that this is not an argument against paying attention altogether. He still reads the newspaper each morning and still follows economics and financial news out of genuine interest. The difference, he said, is that he no longer confuses volume with insight.

“Being informed means knowing what matters,” he said.“Being overwhelmed just means you've stopped being able to tell the difference.”

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About Robert Gentil

Robert Gentil is a retired financial professional and longtime resident of Richmond, Virginia. He spent several decades working in New York's stock and trading markets before retiring to Richmond, where he spends his time reading, gardening, and observing the night sky from the balcony of his historic Victorian home.