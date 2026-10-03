CM Shivakumar Briefs Central Drought Study Team On Karnataka's Rainfall Deficit, Crop Losses

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 3 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday held a meeting with a high-level Central government team that arrived in Karnataka to assess the ground situation arising from rainfall deficiency and drought in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G. Parameshwara also participated in the meeting held at the Chief Minister's official residence-cum-office, Krishna.

During the meeting, the state government gave the Central drought study team a detailed account of the situation in drought-hit taluks, including the rainfall deficit, crop losses, drinking water shortage and fodder availability for livestock.

Officials explained the ground-level situation prevailing in various drought-affected parts of the state and briefed the Central team on the impact of inadequate rainfall on agriculture and water resources.

The meeting was attended by Ajit Kumar Sahu, who is heading the Central drought study team, along with other members of the team.

State Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretaries Gaurav Gupta and Tushar Girinath, State Disaster Management Department Secretary Manoj Kumar Meena and State Disaster Management Department Commissioner Honnamba were among the senior officials present at the meeting.

The Central team is visiting Karnataka to assess the actual drought situation and crop losses on the ground before the state seeks relief from the Union government based on the extent of the damage.

It can be noted that the three teams from the Centre have begun assessing the drought situation and crop losses in Karnataka, with the state government estimating the overall damage at between Rs 50,000 crore and Rs 60,000 crore. Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G. Parameshwara said the state would submit a final memorandum seeking drought relief from the Centre after the assessment of all affected areas is completed.

The three central teams comprise officials from various Union ministries, including the Agriculture and Environment ministries. They will visit different regions of the state to verify the ground situation, assess crop losses and examine the availability of water.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said one team would cover the Tumakuru, Chitradurga and Davanagere region, another would visit North Karnataka, while the third would inspect the Mysuru region.

The teams would be briefed by the state government before undertaking their field visits. They would also interact with deputy commissioners and local officials and verify the information submitted by the state government.