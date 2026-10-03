Kumaraswamy Questions Shivakumar Over Alleged Land Purchases Near NICE Road By Kin

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 3 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, on Saturday questioned the ownership of land and the construction of a Shobha apartment complex near the NICE Road toll plaza at Hosakerehalli in Bengaluru.

He alleged that Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and his family members benefited from land transactions in the area.

Taking to social media X, Kumaraswamy asked who owns the Shobha apartment complex and what relationship the property has with Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, his family and his brother D.K. Suresh.

“Who owns the Shobha apartment near the Hosakerehalli toll? What connection does it have with the family of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and his brother D.K. Suresh?” Kumaraswamy asked.

He also questioned the identities and roles of individuals named Amasegowda, Bhagyalakshmi and Kempegowda in connection with the land transactions.

Kumaraswamy alleged the Chief Minister and his mother had acquired the land and questioned how it could have been purchased after the land had reportedly been notified for a government project.

“How was this land purchased in the name of the Chief Minister and his mother? How was it possible to purchase land that had once been notified for a government project? How was the NOC obtained?” he asked.

The Union Minister alleged that the construction of the high-rise Shobha apartment complex on the land had resulted in the creation of property valued at around Rs 2,000 crore.

He further alleged that the NICE company had not issued NOCs to poor people whose lands had been acquired in the vicinity of the project. He also claimed that the company had denied an NOC to Siddaganga Mutt.

“On one hand, the NICE contractor has not given NOCs to poor people for the acquired land around the project. It has even denied an NOC to Siddaganga Mutt. But how did the Chief Minister and his family manage to purchase 200-300 acres of land around this road?” Kumaraswamy asked.

Kumaraswamy alleged that the Chief Minister and his family had acquired the land through unfair means, and added that the land transactions and the circumstances under which NOCs were issued should be examined.

Kumaraswamy's latest allegations are part of his broader criticism of the Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor, popularly known as the NICE project.

He has previously alleged large-scale irregularities in land acquisition and questioned land purchases by CM Shivakumar's brother D.K. Suresh despite portions of the land having been notified for the project. He has also questioned the subsequent issuance of NOCs by NICE.

Shivakumar has denied wrongdoing in relation to his assets and land holdings, saying that his assets were acquired legally and disclosed to the Income Tax Department. He has also rejected allegations concerning an alleged investment in Shobha Developers, arguing that increases in property value do not by themselves establish wrongdoing.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy on Friday accused Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar of attempting to take over the NICE project in collusion with Hyderabad-based businessman Mahesh Reddy.

The NICE (Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise) project is a major infrastructure initiative conceived to develop a road corridor connecting Bengaluru and Mysuru, along with peripheral roads and associated infrastructure.

The project involved the acquisition of large tracts of agricultural and other land from several villages in Karnataka.

Kumaraswamy alleged that Mahesh Reddy, who is based in Hyderabad and is involved in real estate and other businesses, had joined hands with Shivakumar to take over the entire NICE project and exploit the land acquired for it.

He also alleged that several influential persons were involved in the alleged attempt.