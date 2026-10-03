Dubai Set To Host Global Media, Broadcast And Space Technology Communities On Monday At CABSAT 2026 And Satexpo 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) 33rd edition of CABSAT will bring together 18,800+ visitors, 450+ exhibiting companies and 700+ brands, while SATExpo will connect 8,000+ visitors and 150+ satellite, space and connectivity exhibitors Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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CABSAT 2026 and SATExpo 2026 will kick off on Monday October 5, at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, bringing together global industry leaders across media, broadcast, content, Pro AV, satellite and space technology for three days of business, innovation and industry engagement.

Running until October 7, the 33rd edition of CABSAT will spotlight the latest developments across content production, broadcasting, professional AV and immersive technologies. Held alongside CABSAT, the second edition of SATExpo will connect the international satellite, space and advanced-connectivity ecosystem, spanning satellite manufacturing, launch services and ground systems through to downstream applications, connectivity and space-data analytics.

CABSAT 2026 is expected to welcome 18,800+ visitors, 450+ exhibiting companies and 700+ brands from more than 120 countries, alongside 150+ speakers and 50+ hours of industry content. Confirmed international exhibitors include Grass Valley, Ross Video, Evertz, Imagine Communications, Haivision, LiveU, TVU, Nagravision, Qvest, Vislink, Cobalt Digital, Interra Systems, PROMAX, PlayBox Neo and LEMO.

CABSAT connects content, technology and Pro AV:

Held in strategic partnership with Dubai Studio City, CABSAT 2026 is the region's unified sourcing platform for media technology, content creation, broadcast and Pro AV.

Opening tomorrow, Contentverse Director's Cut will explore content strategy, monetisation, artificial intelligence, new formats and changing audience behaviour. The latest confirmed speaker line-up includes Amit Malhotra, Head of International Business at JioStar; Moon Baz, Director of Global Partnerships, Middle East, Africa and Turkey at Meta; Assaad Ghanem, Head of Content at Viu; and Elie Habib, Chief Executive Officer of OSN+ and Anghami.

Beyond the conference programme, the Co-Production Salon in partnership with H-consult, will facilitate curated meetings connecting content creators, producers and investors to explore production partnerships, financing opportunities and international collaboration. The Dubai Studio City Sound Stage Tour will offer a behind-the-scenes look at Dubai's production infrastructure and capabilities, while the BroadcastPro Manufacturer Awards 2026 will recognise technologies and solutions advancing the broadcast and media-production industry.

The expanded focus on Pro AV comes as the global professional AV market continues to grow, with AVIXA forecasting industry revenues to increase from approximately USD 332 billion in 2025 to USD 402 billion by 2030.

SATExpo connects the future of satellite and space:

Held in strategic partnership with the UAE Space Agency and under the theme 'Connecting the future', SATExpo 2026 will bring together the international satellite, space and advanced-connectivity ecosystem.

The second edition is expected to welcome 8,000+ visitors, 150+ satellite, space and connectivity exhibitors from more than 70 countries and 80+ expert speakers. Participating companies include Eutelsat, INTEGRASYS, ST Engineering iDirect, APSTAR, RSCC, Hughes and Space Communication Technologies.

Beginning on 6 October, the two-day SATExpo Summit will convene industry and government leaders under the theme“Connectivity, Intelligence and the New Space Economy”. Day one, focused on Connectivity & Intelligent Infrastructure, will examine satellite, 5G and 6G convergence, direct-to-device connectivity, AI in orbit, cloud ground stations and multi-orbit strategies. On 7 October, Security, Sovereignty & the Business of Space will explore cyber resilience, defence communications, space investment and the commercial case for deep space.

Alongside the Summit, the Satellite Innovation Showcase will feature technologies spanning payloads, antennas, terminals and ground systems, while the Matchmaking Programme will connect operators, solution providers, investors and government stakeholders. The Startup Zone and Space-Tech Demonstrations will further showcase emerging satellite, space and connectivity solutions and practical applications of Earth observation, AI-driven analytics and space-generated data.

Álvaro Sánchez, CEO of INTEGRASYS Group, stated:“As satellite networks grow more complex and spectrum environments increasingly congested, safeguarding the resilience, security and performance of critical communications is essential. SATExpo 2026 provides an ideal platform to showcase advanced satellite communications, spectrum monitoring and management, interference detection and mitigation. We look forward to connecting with the regional satellite and space community, sharing our expertise and exploring opportunities to support the next generation of secure, high-performance satellite networks.”

As global demand for advanced media technologies, connectivity and digital infrastructure continues to accelerate, CABSAT 2026 and SATExpo 2026 will provide distinct but complementary platforms for their respective industries. CABSAT will connect the media technology, content creation, broadcast and Pro AV ecosystem, while SATExpo will bring together the satellite, space and advanced-connectivity community around emerging opportunities in connectivity, communications resilience and space-enabled services.

About inD:

inD is a leading B2B Live Events Group in South Asia, the Middle East and Africa. With a portfolio of more than 40 major B2B brands, inD serves a range of high-growth market categories including Healthcare, Energy, Aviation, Food, Technology, Information Security, HR and Education.

Headquartered in Dubai, with more than 1,000 Colleagues across the region, inD is a partnership between the Informa Group PLC, the world's leading B2B Live Events Group, and DWTC, the region's leading business enabler and global events powerhouse.

As a subsidiary of Informa PLC, a publicly listed company on the London Stock Exchange, inD combines international scale and expertise with leadership in large-scale B2B event intellectual property to deliver world-class events that spark innovation, stimulate trade and drive economic growth.

About CABSAT:With a history spanning more than 30 years, CABSAT is the region's unified sourcing platform for media technology, content creation, broadcast and Pro AV. The event connects broadcasters, content creators and producers, technology providers, systems integrators and industry decision-makers from across the MEASA region and international markets. CABSAT spans the complete content and technology lifecycle, from production, broadcast engineering and cloud/IP workflows to immersive technologies, distribution and content monetisation. Through its exhibition, industry content and networking opportunities, CABSAT provides a platform for technology discovery, knowledge exchange, international collaboration and business across the global media ecosystem.

About SATExpo:

SATExpo is an international platform connecting the satellite, space and advanced-connectivity ecosystem across emerging and established markets. Co-located with CABSAT, the event spans the satellite and space value chain, from manufacturing and launch services to ground systems, connectivity, downstream applications and space-data analytics. Through its exhibition, Summit, innovation showcases, technology demonstrations and curated matchmaking programme, SATExpo connects satellite operators, technology providers, governments, investors and emerging space businesses to support international collaboration and commercial opportunity.