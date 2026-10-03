Press Release: Fastercapital Backs Zeedly Through Equitypilot To Help Retailers Keep Profits

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: FasterCapital announced it is adding Zeedly to EquityPilot, a program designed to help restaurants and shops retain more profit through an integrated ordering, payment, delivery... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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FasterCapital announced it is adding Zeedly to EquityPilot, a program designed to help restaurants and shops retain more profit through an integrated ordering, payment, delivery, and retargeting platform. The program will focus on execution milestones and go-to-market activities during the first 30–60 days.

FasterCapital's EquityPilot will work with Zeedly to refine its product roadmap and optimize early campaigns during the initial 30–60 days, focusing on execution, operations, and technology priorities.

Why It Matters?

Independent restaurants and small retail merchants face tight margins, limited customer data, and weak loyalty programs. These constraints have increased the need for affordable, easy-to-deploy systems that let merchants accept direct orders, control fees, and build repeat business without sacrificing profit.

What the Startup Delivers?

Product Snapshot Zeedly offers an all-in-one platform that enables merchants to take orders, manage payments and delivery, run retargeting campaigns, and use AI-driven optimization for campaign performance. The product is built to launch quickly for merchants and to capture customer data that supports repeat visits and reduced reliance on high-fee marketplaces.

Why Now?

Timing Declining transaction economics for small merchants and accelerating AI tooling for personalization create a window for solutions that reduce dependency on high-fee channels while improving lifetime value through data-driven retargeting.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

– Hands-on execution support to prioritize actionable milestones

– Guidance on campaign optimization and growth execution

– Connections to mentors and ecosystem stakeholders relevant to operations and sales

– Technical and product feedback to strengthen deployment and analytics

– Support refining investor-ready materials (no fundraising guarantees)

Program Plan (First 30–60 Days)

Execution Plan During the first 30–60 days, FasterCapital and Zeedly will prioritize onboarding a pilot set of merchants, improving onboarding time, and optimizing campaign workflows. Workstreams will include product refinements to reduce setup time, A/B testing of retargeting sequences, and operational playbooks for partners and merchant onboarding.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support Zeedly through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'

Founder Background

Zeedly is led by Founder & CEO Yousef Awadallah, who brings leadership and regional operations experience. The founding team includes executives with backgrounds in operations, product, and regional growth, and the company is focused on quick merchant adoption and improving merchant economics.

Next 90 Days

90-Day Outlook Zeedly plans to use the program to accelerate merchant onboarding workflows, iterate on AI-driven campaign optimization, and demonstrate retention improvements with pilot customers. The team expects to validate operational processes and produce measurable execution milestones to inform next steps.

About Zeedly

Zeedly provides an integrated commerce and marketing platform for restaurants and small retailers, enabling merchants to accept direct orders, manage payments and delivery, and run retargeting campaigns. The company focuses on quick deployment and data capture to help merchants improve repeat business and retain a greater share of revenue.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a startup support organization focused on execution, preparedness for fundraising, and connecting founders to mentors, partners, and investors where appropriate. Through EquityPilot, FasterCapital supports teams as they refine strategy, improve materials, and pursue near-term milestones responsibly.