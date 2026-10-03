Nike Shares Slide As China Weakness And Job Cuts Cloud Turnaround Outlook

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Nike shares fell on Friday after the sportswear giant warned of a sharper than expected decline in annual revenue, highlighting continued weakness in China and renewed pressure on its turnaround strategy.

Nike shares dropped 3.6% during Friday's session, making the company one of the weakest performers in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The decline came after the company outlined additional job cuts and changes to its global business structure as it works to improve performance.

China remains a major challenge

Nike's latest warning underscores the difficulty of rebuilding demand in China, one of its most important international markets. Competition from domestic brands and changing consumer preferences have made the region increasingly challenging for global sportswear companies.

Weakness in China is particularly important for investors because Nike has been attempting to return to stronger growth while managing elevated promotional activity and inventory pressures.

The company's revenue outlook therefore adds another test for its turnaround plan. Investors will be watching whether changes to product offerings, marketing and distribution can stabilize demand while protecting margins.

Cost reductions add to turnaround effort

Nike is also planning additional workforce reductions as part of efforts to simplify its business and improve efficiency. The company is reorganizing its global operations while attempting to focus resources on its most important brands, products and markets.

Cost reductions can support profitability if they are implemented without damaging product development or demand generation. However, investors may also view additional layoffs as evidence that the recovery is taking longer than expected.

Nike's performance also matters for the broader consumer sector because the company is exposed to discretionary spending, global retail conditions and changes in consumer confidence.

For investors, the focus will now shift toward upcoming earnings and management commentary for evidence that Nike's restructuring is beginning to translate into stronger sales and margins. The latest warning suggests that the company still faces significant challenges before its turnaround can be considered firmly established.