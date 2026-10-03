Jordan's Industrial Exports Reach JD5.17B In 1St 7 Months Of 2026: JCI

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra) – Jordanian industrial exports have withstood regional tensions, rising by 7.3% during the first seven months of the current year, which reflected a "clear" indicator of the sector's competitiveness and its ability to diversify both products and markets.

According to statistical data from the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) obtained by "Petra," exports from the Jordanian industrial sector rose to JD5.17 billion during this period, up from JD4.82 billion during the same period last year.

The chamber noted that the JD350 million increase in exports demonstrates the "continued positive momentum" of industrial exports and their capacity for growth, despite the challenges and fluctuations affecting regional and global trade.

The data indicates significance of these results extends beyond the overall export growth rate to the "broadening" base of contributing sectors and products, as nine out of ten industrial sectors achieved export growth.

This expansion reflects "diversity" of the national industry's production and export base and strengthens its ability to navigate fluctuations in foreign markets.

The figures also showed that the chemicals and cosmetics sector led all industrial sectors in export value during the first seven months of the year, reaching JD1.207 billion, compared to JD 1.065 billion during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, exports of the leather and garment industries reached JD1.064 billion during the same period, compared to JD1.032 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.

According to statistical data prepared by the Chamber's Department of Studies and Policies, exports from the engineering, electrical, and information technology sectors reached JD881 million during the same period, up from JD871 million the previous year.

Exports of therapeutic and medical supply industries totaled JD355 million, compared to JD353 million in the same period last year, which maintained export levels.

Pharmaceutical exports remained steady at JD352 million, while a "remarkable" growth was registered in exports of optical, measuring, medical, and surgical instruments and devices.

Exports of food, agricultural, and livestock industries rose from approximately JD543 million to JD619 million, while exports of construction industries surged from JD107 million to approximately JD173 million.

During the same period, exports of plastic and rubber industries increased from JD106 million to JD126 million, alongside growth in exports from the packaging, paper, cardboard, wood, and furniture sectors.

In contrast, the mining industry was the only sector to record a decline in exports, which dropped to JD635 million during the period, compared to JD640 million in the same period last year.

As for an analysis of the commodity breakdown of exports, the recorded increase did not come from a single product or industrial activity, which was rather driven by improved exports across a wide range of products, lending "greater" significance to the growth due to the diversity of its sources.

//Petra// AG More...