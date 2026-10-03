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New Academic Session 2026 Of Asian Law College Inaugurated With International Dignitaries
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: The new academic session 2026 of Asian Law College commenced with great enthusiasm and international grandeur at Marwah Studios Complex–2, Noida, in the distinguished presence of eminent global dignitaries and senior national leaders. The inaugural ceremony was graced by Comdr. K. L. Ganju, Hon. Consul General of the Union of Comoros in India; Dr. Neeraj K. Sharma, Hon. Consul General of the Republic of Palau in India; and Lt. Gen. Anil Malik (Retd.), an eminent strategic affairs expert and respected national leader.
The ceremony welcomed hundreds of newly admitted students, faculty members, academicians, diplomats, legal professionals, and members of the international community, marking the beginning of another promising academic year dedicated to excellence in legal education.
Welcoming the distinguished guests and the new batch of students, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and a renowned international educationist, emphasized the growing importance of legal education in shaping responsible global citizens.“The world today needs legal professionals who possess not only academic excellence but also integrity, compassion, and a global outlook. Law is the foundation of justice, peace, and democratic values. At Asian Law College, we are committed to nurturing future legal leaders capable of contributing to national development and international understanding,” said Dr. Marwah. He further highlighted the importance of international exposure, interdisciplinary education, and ethical leadership in preparing students for the rapidly evolving global legal landscape.
Addressing the gathering, Comdr. K. L. Ganju, Hon. Consul General of Comoros, congratulated the institution on the commencement of the new academic session and praised India's contribution to higher education.“Education is the strongest bridge between nations. Institutions like Asian Law College are creating globally aware professionals who understand the importance of justice, diplomacy, and international cooperation. I congratulate the students as they begin an important journey toward becoming responsible citizens and future legal experts,” he said. He also appreciated the growing educational and cultural ties between India and the Union of Comoros.
Dr. Neeraj K. Sharma, Hon. Consul General of Palau, inspired the students with a message focused on global citizenship and international responsibility.“The legal profession carries the responsibility of protecting human dignity, promoting equality, and strengthening democratic institutions. The future belongs to professionals who can think globally while acting ethically. I encourage every student to pursue knowledge with commitment and use the law as an instrument for positive social transformation,” he remarked. He emphasized that international collaboration in education plays a vital role in building peaceful and sustainable global relations.
Delivering the address, Lt. Gen. Anil Malik (Retd.) motivated the students to combine legal knowledge with discipline, leadership, and national service.“Success in the legal profession is built on character, discipline, perseverance, and a commitment to truth. The law is one of the most powerful instruments for protecting society and strengthening the nation. I encourage young students to become leaders who uphold justice with courage and conviction,” he said. His inspiring address received an overwhelming response from the students, who were encouraged to pursue excellence with dedication and integrity.
The inaugural ceremony reflected the international vision of Asian Law College, with its strong emphasis on academic excellence, global engagement, and value-based education. The event concluded with an interactive session between the dignitaries and students, followed by a formal welcome to the new academic batch.
The presence of senior diplomats from Comoros and Palau, along with distinguished national leadership, reinforced the institution's commitment to fostering international academic partnerships and preparing students for successful careers in law, governance, diplomacy, and public service.
Asian Law College continues to emerge as one of India's leading institutions for legal education, committed to developing competent, ethical, and globally minded legal professionals for the 21st century.
The ceremony welcomed hundreds of newly admitted students, faculty members, academicians, diplomats, legal professionals, and members of the international community, marking the beginning of another promising academic year dedicated to excellence in legal education.
Welcoming the distinguished guests and the new batch of students, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and a renowned international educationist, emphasized the growing importance of legal education in shaping responsible global citizens.“The world today needs legal professionals who possess not only academic excellence but also integrity, compassion, and a global outlook. Law is the foundation of justice, peace, and democratic values. At Asian Law College, we are committed to nurturing future legal leaders capable of contributing to national development and international understanding,” said Dr. Marwah. He further highlighted the importance of international exposure, interdisciplinary education, and ethical leadership in preparing students for the rapidly evolving global legal landscape.
Addressing the gathering, Comdr. K. L. Ganju, Hon. Consul General of Comoros, congratulated the institution on the commencement of the new academic session and praised India's contribution to higher education.“Education is the strongest bridge between nations. Institutions like Asian Law College are creating globally aware professionals who understand the importance of justice, diplomacy, and international cooperation. I congratulate the students as they begin an important journey toward becoming responsible citizens and future legal experts,” he said. He also appreciated the growing educational and cultural ties between India and the Union of Comoros.
Dr. Neeraj K. Sharma, Hon. Consul General of Palau, inspired the students with a message focused on global citizenship and international responsibility.“The legal profession carries the responsibility of protecting human dignity, promoting equality, and strengthening democratic institutions. The future belongs to professionals who can think globally while acting ethically. I encourage every student to pursue knowledge with commitment and use the law as an instrument for positive social transformation,” he remarked. He emphasized that international collaboration in education plays a vital role in building peaceful and sustainable global relations.
Delivering the address, Lt. Gen. Anil Malik (Retd.) motivated the students to combine legal knowledge with discipline, leadership, and national service.“Success in the legal profession is built on character, discipline, perseverance, and a commitment to truth. The law is one of the most powerful instruments for protecting society and strengthening the nation. I encourage young students to become leaders who uphold justice with courage and conviction,” he said. His inspiring address received an overwhelming response from the students, who were encouraged to pursue excellence with dedication and integrity.
The inaugural ceremony reflected the international vision of Asian Law College, with its strong emphasis on academic excellence, global engagement, and value-based education. The event concluded with an interactive session between the dignitaries and students, followed by a formal welcome to the new academic batch.
The presence of senior diplomats from Comoros and Palau, along with distinguished national leadership, reinforced the institution's commitment to fostering international academic partnerships and preparing students for successful careers in law, governance, diplomacy, and public service.
Asian Law College continues to emerge as one of India's leading institutions for legal education, committed to developing competent, ethical, and globally minded legal professionals for the 21st century.
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