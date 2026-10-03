13-Year-Old Girl Found Hanging At Home In Bengal Family Alleges Rape, Blackmail By Man

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 3 (IANS) Tension prevailed in the Gaighata area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district after the body of a 13-year-old schoolgirl was found hanging at her home, police said on Saturday. The family has alleged that the minor was raped and blackmailed by a 32-year-old local youth, and claimed that she may have taken the extreme step due to mental distress.

The Class 8 student was found hanging by her family members on Friday night. Police reached the spot after being informed, recovered the body, and sent it to the hospital for an autopsy. Police said the exact cause of her death is being investigated.

According to the family, the girl had allegedly been in contact with the 32-year-old youth for about a year. They alleged that a few months ago, the youth called her to his house, where his mother allegedly took the girl into a room and locked the door from outside. The family further alleged that the youth sexually assaulted the minor inside the room.

The family also accused the youth of blackmailing the girl with objectionable photographs and videos. The girl's mother alleged that the accused used the material to intimidate her daughter and force her to meet him. She claimed that the girl was sometimes called away on the pretext of going to school or for other reasons, and was threatened with the circulation of the photographs and videos if she refused.

The girl's father said the family initially did not know about her contact with the youth. After learning about it, he warned his daughter against maintaining the relationship. However, he alleged that the youth continued to meet her and even threatened to attack her with acid.

The family has also alleged that the girl was forcibly made to wear conch shell bangles and vermilion at the youth's house. They claimed that she did not consent to the alleged marriage and was later brought back home by her mother.

Following the girl's death, the family submitted a written complaint at Gaighata police station and demanded strict punishment against the accused. Police said they have launched an investigation based on the complaint.

No arrest has been reported so far. Police said the allegations, circumstances surrounding the girl's death and the other claims made by the family are being examined as part of the investigation.