India's Rupee Stays Near 96 As Oil Prices And RBI Rate Outlook Pressure Markets

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)India's rupee remains under pressure near the 96 per dollar level as elevated crude oil prices, a stronger U.S. dollar and expectations for tighter monetary policy create competing forces for the currency and domestic financial markets.

The currency has weakened by around 6% against the U.S. dollar this year, increasing the importance of the Reserve Bank of India's foreign exchange operations and upcoming interest rate decision. The RBI is scheduled to announce its October policy decision on Oct. 7.

RBI faces inflation and currency pressures

Economists surveyed by Reuters expect the RBI to raise its benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% in October, which would be its first rate increase since February 2023. The expectations come as consumer inflation reached 4.82% in August, remaining above the RBI's 4% medium term target for a third consecutive month.

Higher domestic interest rates could provide some support to the rupee by improving the relative return on Indian assets. At the same time, tighter policy could increase borrowing costs for companies and households, making the central bank's decision important for rate sensitive sectors of the stock market.

Oil remains a key risk for the rupee

Crude prices have become another major variable for Indian markets. India is a large importer of crude oil, meaning sustained increases in energy prices can widen the trade deficit and increase imported inflation.

The rupee has recently remained close to the 96 per dollar level despite pressure from higher oil prices, with market participants watching for possible RBI intervention. Reuters reported that the central bank has previously used foreign exchange operations to limit excessive currency volatility.

The RBI is also managing a large foreign exchange position. Its net forward dollar liabilities reached a record $200 billion in August after the central bank absorbed a surge in one off dollar inflows.

For investors, the October policy meeting will therefore be important for Indian bonds, banks, rate sensitive equities and the rupee. Markets will be watching whether the RBI places greater emphasis on inflation control, currency stability or maintaining economic momentum as global borrowing costs remain elevated.