Fake Cop Held In Mumbai's Bandra After Confronting Traffic Police Car Without Number Plate Seized

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Bandra Police have arrested a fake policeman who intimidated people by falsely impersonating a police officer in Mumbai's Bandra area. The accused, a car mechanic, was held and a car without a number plate, along with a blue police cap, were seized.

Police said Constables Nikhilesh Hanumant Sable and Sangve, posted at Bandra Police Station, were patrolling Dr. V. Raghunath Marg when they noticed a suspicious white car parked in front of the White House building.

The car had no number plate and all its windows were covered. On looking inside, the policemen noticed a blue police cap placed on the front dashboard.

As the car was locked from inside, Constable Sable informed the Bandra Traffic Department. Traffic Police Constable Anil Koli arrived at the spot with a towing van at around 7.40 p.m.

When the towing operation began, a man arrived at the spot and allegedly started misbehaving with the traffic police personnel and towing staff. During the argument, a woman also stepped out of the car.

Police questioned the man about the police cap and the vehicle without a number plate. However, he allegedly gave vague answers. During questioning, his identity was established and police found that he was not a police officer.

The accused has been identified as Fahad Farid Khan, 37, a car mechanic and resident of Bandra West. Police said he was unable to produce any documents related to the vehicle.

According to the investigation, Khan posed as a police officer by keeping a police cap on the dashboard of his car, apparently to intimidate members of the public and traffic police personnel.

Bandra Police have registered a case against the accused and arrested him. Further investigation is underway to determine where the accused obtained the seized vehicle from and establish other details related to the case.

Mumbai Police said the investigation is ongoing.